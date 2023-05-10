Hang on, There Are So Many Customer-Favorite Travel Essentials Hiding in Amazon’s Outlet—Up to 66% Off

Booking tickets for an upcoming trip is only half the battle. The second half? Doing all that packing. There’s definitely a science to the task, but you don’t have to use too much brain power to solve the equation—you just need a few travel essentials that’ll do the hard work for you. And these popular on-sale favorites that start at just $5 are guaranteed to help.

There’s nothing better than finding a good deal—except maybe scoring one that’s loved by tons of shoppers. And Amazon’s secret Outlet store is a hidden gem filled with customer-favorite finds on fashion, home, travel, and beyond. These picks include overstock deals featuring tons of ratings and items from top brands—all marked down for a limited time. Think Vera Bradley, Samsonite, Fossil, Kipling, and more up to 66 percent off.

Customer-Favorite Travel Outlet Deals

Packing cubes are a travel essential simply because they help you organize your belongings and maintain a tidy suitcase. These nifty travel organizers are designed to hold more than you’d expect. In fact, it can stow away three pairs of shoes: one in the front compartment and two in the second inside. However, it can certainly keep items like clothing and undergarments instead. It has a mesh exterior for breathability and is made with water-resistant materials to prevent liquids from soaking through. Shop it in six colors while it’s 37 percent off.

To buy: $12 (was $19); amazon.com.

And anyone traveling with medication should seriously consider this pill organizer from Vera Bradley. The cute, floral pouch reveals a little tablet case marked for every day of the week with one additional tablet compartment for any small miscellaneous tablets like pain relievers or allergy medicine. Shoppers love this in lieu of carrying pills in a plastic bag, only to have them spill out. Plus, the twill pouch is made with durable materials that hold up to everyday wear-and-tear or weather mishaps.

To buy: $21 (was $30); amazon.com.

While packing organizers are key, carrying compact items are equally as important. Take this small, handy hair dryer, for example. The tiny but mighty hot hair tool will give you the styling you want while on vacation thanks to four temperature options and three heating speeds that are powered by an impressive 1,500 watts. Weighing at just over a pound, the compact hair dryer won’t make your bag heavy and takes up minimal room. It even comes with a storage pouch!

To buy: $39 (was $45); amazon.com.

Whether you’re traveling by plane or car, you’ll get the full passenger princess experience with this two-in-one travel blanket and pillow. This travel must-have looks like a typical pillow, but once you unzip the pouch, out comes the folded-up blanket. Both the blanket and the pillow have a soft feel and come in six cool colors. Another cool feature? The pouch has a sleeve on the back, allowing you to slip it over your carry-on bag’s handle so you can navigate the airport with less fuss.

To buy: $30 (was $35); amazon.com.

