The Best Customer-Favorite Fashion Deals Are Buried in This Amazon Section With Sales Up to 72% Off

Shop tops, shorts, sneakers, wireless bras, and more starting at $12.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Published on June 4, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Shopper-Favorite Fashion Deals Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

Gearing up for the summer? Before you do, take a peek at your closet. If there are some gaps in your wardrobe, there may be several pieces you need to add before booking your next vacation. And the good news is that tons of fashion deals from popular brands are on sale right now. But they’re hiding in this Amazon section and are up to 72 percent off. 

You’ll find cute blouses, sandals, and everything in between on major discount within Amazon’s Outlet store. The page houses hundreds of thousands of overstock deals on summer must-haves, including stylish outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances, and of course, warm-weather fashion. 

Speaking of, you’ll find deals galore on cute shopper favorites, which means all of these picks have tons of five-star ratings. Oh, and the brands? Think picks from Gap, Jessica Simpson, PrAna, True & Co., and Fossil, just to name a few. And since the list starts at just $12, you can treat yourself to a few options!

Best Shopper-Favorite Fashion Outlet Deals

Fun summer tops are here to stay, and this V-neck tank is definitely one to have on your radar. It’s loved by more than 10,100 shoppers who gave it a five-star rating, and it’s currently on sale starting at $12. It has a relaxed fit, a soft feel, and comes in over 40 colors and prints. 

SAMPEEL Womens Tank Tops V Neck T Shirts Sleeveless Tops Floral Side Split Tanks

Amazon

To buy: From $12 (was $30); amazon.com.

However, if you want a little more coverage, go with this peasant-style blouse that’s equipped with three-quarter sleeves ideal for sun extra sun protection. The elastic hem and keyhole design are fun details shoppers like. Plus, it’s great for afternoon lunches and casual days at the office.    

Star Vixen Women's 3/4 Sleeve Peasant Elastic-Hem Keyhole-tie Top

Amazon

To buy: $16 (was $42); amazon.com.

If you’re in the market for a new bra, you’re in for a treat. Calvin Klein’s popular wireless bralette that comes in 27 classic and fun colors—and is up to 41 percent off at Amazon. Made with a nylon and elastane blend, the bra is ultra soft and has lightly lined cups that provide coverage and support. 

Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Comfort Lightly Lined Seamless Wireless Triangle Bralette Bra

Amazon

To buy: $26 (was $44); amazon.com.

True & Co. is another shopper-favorite, earning more than 2,000 five-star ratings so far. Similar to the Calvin Klein bra, this wireless option is smooth to the touch, however, it has a wider band under the cups and around the back for even more support. It’s available in standard and full cup sizes and comes in so many pretty colors. 

True & Co Women's True Body Lift Triangle Adjustable Strap Bra

Amazon

To buy: $23 (was $58); amazon.com.

And those planning a vacation might need some comfortable shoes for all that sightseeing. Say hello to the wildly-rated New Balance sneakers. They have more than 49,100 five-star ratings from shoppers who confirm the shoes are comfortable, lightweight, and breathable. It’s no wonder people wear ‘em on theme park trips, international vacations, and hiking expeditions. The shoes have a cushiony, memory foam insole and a bootie design for stability.

New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Classic Sneaker

Amazon

To buy: $37 (was $65); amazon.com.

But when it comes to a nice dinner, go with these heeled sandals. The block heel gives you a little height without making you regret wearing heels. Yes, they’re comfy! The sandals have these cute, braided straps and light padding on the sole. You can get it in 26 colors, however, this classic black option is heavily discounted at 52 percent off.  

Dolce Vita Women's Paily Heeled Sandal

Amazon

To buy: $60 (was $125); amazon.com.

Want to see other customer-loved fashion picks that happen to be on sale? Now’s your chance. Browse the options below before heading to the Amazon Outlet store for even more sales on all things summer.

Fossil American, Vintage

Amazon

To buy: $52 (was $130); amazon.com.

prAna Women's Foundation Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $45); amazon.com.

Amazon Essentials Women's 5" Inseam Drawstring Linen Blend Short

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $25); amazon.com.

Jessica Simpson Women's Plus Size Pixie Classic Feminine Fit Crop Jean Jacket

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $80); amazon.com.

NINE WEST Women's Pruce Block Heel Heeled Sandales Talons

Amazon

To buy: $44 (was $79); amazon.com.

GAP Women's Long Sleeve Button-Down Blouse Easy Shirt

Amazon

To buy: $28 (was $55); amazon.com.

prAna Women's Electa Legging

Amazon

To buy: $25 (was $89); amazon.com.

GAP Women's Luxe Long Sleeve Crew Neck Tee T-Shirt

Amazon

To buy: $15 (was $35); amazon.com.

