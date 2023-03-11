Even Shoppers With Plantar Fasciitis Say These $30 Braided Sandals Are Supportive

“These are so comfy!”

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten

Published on March 11, 2023

It’s safe to say there’s excitement around swapping chunky winter boots for strappy sandals. But if you’re someone who prefers to wear shoes with a bit more support, the transition to more minimal footwear might not feel entirely welcome. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have discovered a comfy pair of sandals that they love—and they’re only $30. 

The Cushionaire Libby Cork Sandals are available in six neutral colors like taupe, black, and rose gold in whole, half, and wide sizes ranging from 6 to 11. No matter the color or size, the shoes feature a braided faux leather upper for added style with 100 percent genuine suede insoles to create a “perfect contour of the foot after being worn in,” according to the brand. And even shoppers with plantar fasciitis say they offer great support.

CUSHIONAIRE Women's Libby Cork footbed Sandal

Amazon

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

“I have persistent plantar fasciitis and need to wear shoes all the time, even at home,” wrote a five-star reviewer, adding: “These are so comfy! The perfect [shoe] to be able to slip on and off throughout the day and one of the few pairs of sandals I can wear that are just as good on my feet as a heavier shoe.”

Not only are the shoes designed for comfort, but they’re also made for long-lasting wear. The outer sole of the shoes is crafted from durable ethylene vinyl acetate (a plastic material similar to rubber), and the cork footbed is added for even more flexibility. Plus, the sandals even have a 1.25-inch platform. 

CUSHIONAIRE Women's Libby Cork footbed Sandal

Amazon

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

“I now have four pairs of Cushionaires in three different styles. All of them are so comfortable, stylish and very affordable,” said a shopper. “This pair has been comfortable, easy to clean off, and my go-to pair of sandals for summer as they go with any outfit, casual or more dressy,” shared a reviewer who also owns multiple pairs of Cushionaire sandals. 

Rather than spending months in sandals that are too flat and uncomfortable, embrace spring and summer in a new pair of Cushionaire Libby sandals. Just make sure to pick up a pair of this $30 style while all sizes and colors are in stock. 

