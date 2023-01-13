Style These ‘Super Warm’ Comfy Boots With 2,400 Five-Star Ratings Are the Best-Selling Style at Amazon They’re available in 12 colors. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 13, 2023 08:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington Cold temperatures are a near constant during this time of the year for many people, and shoe options that keep your feet toasty can feel limited. But a great pair of warm boots that you can wear with everything from loungewear to jeans is an easy way to avoid cold feet and stay in style, and Amazon shoppers can’t say enough positive things about this best-selling faux shearling-lined pair. With 2,500 five-star ratings, the Cushionaire Hip pull-on boots are the best-selling style in Amazon’s Women’s Boots category. They’re available in up to 12 classic colors in standard sizes 5 through 12 and wide sizes 6.5 through 11. The boots are lined with faux-shearling and a memory foam insole and feature a soft, water-resistant genuine suede leather exterior. What’s more, the customer-favorite winter boots are only $70. Amazon To buy: $70; amazon.com. “These are my most worn shoes. They are so cute and feel like the real thing,” wrote a five-star reviewer who also said, “I’ve worn them at least a hundred times, and they still feel and look really good.” Another shopper confirmed the boots “look great with everything” and said they are, “so very comfortable, and I love that you don’t have to wear socks because they are super warm.” Most shoppers hope that their boots are long-lasting, and these are thanks to the rubber outsole that’s designed for heavy wear. Plus, the low-profile boots (they measure 3.25 inches from the top of the boot to the heel) are designed for convenience, so they simply pull on. Overall, shoppers say they hold up well. Amazon To buy: $70; amazon.com. “For the price, you cannot beat these boots,” said a reviewer, adding, “The fur lining is so soft, and the boot feels very sturdy.” You can pair these boots with your favorite leggings or wear them with your go-to jeans, and your feet will stay warm. Several shoppers even use them as indoor slippers as well as winter boots. Head to Amazon, choose your favorite color in these Cushionaire faux-shearling boots, and get ready to slip into something cozy. More Must-Shop Deals I’m Obsessed With This Lightweight, Warm, and Packable Coat—and Other Shoppers Agree I Tried the Adidas Cloudfoam Sneakers Shoppers Are Obsessed With, and They're Definitely Worth the Hype This Editor-Approved Shampoo Brush With 99,200+ Perfect Ratings Will Give You a ‘Salon Worthy’ Scalp Massage Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit