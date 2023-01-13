These ‘Super Warm’ Comfy Boots With 2,400 Five-Star Ratings Are the Best-Selling Style at Amazon

They’re available in 12 colors.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 13, 2023 08:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Cushionaire Hip Pull-On Boots tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

Cold temperatures are a near constant during this time of the year for many people, and shoe options that keep your feet toasty can feel limited. But a great pair of warm boots that you can wear with everything from loungewear to jeans is an easy way to avoid cold feet and stay in style, and Amazon shoppers can’t say enough positive things about this best-selling faux shearling-lined pair.

With 2,500 five-star ratings, the Cushionaire Hip pull-on boots are the best-selling style in Amazon’s Women’s Boots category. They’re available in up to 12 classic colors in standard sizes 5 through 12 and wide sizes 6.5 through 11. The boots are lined with faux-shearling and a memory foam insole and feature a soft, water-resistant genuine suede leather exterior. What’s more, the customer-favorite winter boots are only $70. 

CUSHIONAIRE Women's Hip pull on boot +Memory Foam

Amazon

To buy: $70; amazon.com.

“These are my most worn shoes. They are so cute and feel like the real thing,” wrote a five-star reviewer who also said, “I’ve worn them at least a hundred times, and they still feel and look really good.” Another shopper confirmed the boots “look great with everything” and said they are, “so very comfortable, and I love that you don’t have to wear socks because they are super warm.”

Most shoppers hope that their boots are long-lasting, and these are thanks to the rubber outsole that’s designed for heavy wear. Plus, the low-profile boots (they measure 3.25 inches from the top of the boot to the heel) are designed for convenience, so they simply pull on. Overall, shoppers say they hold up well. 

CUSHIONAIRE Women's Hip pull on boot +Memory Foam

Amazon

To buy: $70; amazon.com.

“For the price, you cannot beat these boots,” said a reviewer, adding, “The fur lining is so soft, and the boot feels very sturdy.” 

You can pair these boots with your favorite leggings or wear them with your go-to jeans, and your feet will stay warm. Several shoppers even use them as indoor slippers as well as winter boots. 

Head to Amazon, choose your favorite color in these Cushionaire faux-shearling boots, and get ready to slip into something cozy.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt tout
Amazon's Winter Fashion Sale Is Here, and We Found the Best Deals for Up to 55% Off
Shearling Shoes Tout
10 Shearling Boots, Shoes, and Slippers That’ll Keep Your Toes Warm This Winter—All Under $100
The Drop Blake Long Blazer
15 Stylist-Approved Amazon Staples to Overhaul Your Work Wardrobe for Fall—All Under $80
M. Gemi Sale Tout
This Beloved Italian Shoe Brand Is Having a Massive Sale for Up to 70% Off—Here Are the Boots Worth Shopping
DSW Sneaker Sale Tout
Don’t Wait! Get Up to 40% Off Sneaker Styles at DSW During the Athletic Shoe Sale—but Only Through Tonight
Madewell Denim Sale Tout
Psst! Madewell Secretly Slashed Prices on Select Denim Styles—Starting at $30
CALIA Women's Eyelash Turtleneck Sweater
I Recently Rediscovered This Athleisure Brand, and Now I Can’t Stop Wearing This Comfy Sweater and Leggings
Target Cozy Slippers
Booties, Moccasins, and Slide Slippers That Are ‘So Comfortable and Warm’ Are Up to 50% Off at Target
Spanx
Spanx’s Surprise End of Season Sale Offers an Extra 30% Off Discounted Best-Sellers
Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is Packed With Can't-Miss Deals From Too Faced, Tory Burch, Great Jones, and More
AUTOMET Womens Casual Plaid Shacket tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Best-Selling Shacket That’s on Sale for Under $40
Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper Scuff Memory Foam Slip tout
These Slippers With 29,000 Five-Star Ratings Are Amazon Best-Sellers—and They’re Under $20
HALFDAYS Aston Belted Ski Jacket
I’m Moving to a Ski Town With Just Three Suitcases—Here’s What’s on My Packing List
Isotoner Adult Fair Isle Mittens
Target's Winter Sale is Flooded With Warm Accessories to Complete Your Seasonal Looks
The 12 Best Slippers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
The 12 Best Slippers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Birdies Suede Loafer Flat
I Finally Tried This Internet-Famous Shoe Brand—and It’s Worth the Hype