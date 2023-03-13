Amazon Shoppers Say These Slide Sandals Feel Like ‘Walking on Clouds,’ and They’re Just $25

Reviewers say they’re “worth the hype.”

Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.
Published on March 13, 2023 08:00PM EDT

CUSHIONAIRE Women's Feather recovery slide sandals with +Comfort
Shopping for sandals can be hit or miss. Sometimes a pair that looks cute ends up giving you tons of blisters, and other styles can be difficult to walk in. But we found a pair that shoppers say are “pain-free;” meet the Cushionaire Feather Cloud Slide Sandals. They’re only $25 at Amazon, so it’s well worth buying multiple colors to get ready for the warmer months. 

Cushionaire designs its shoes with a “comfort-first mindset,” but they don’t skimp on style. The brand’s products are “fashion-forward, cost-friendly, [and] comfortable,” basically everything you need in a shoe. And the Feather Cloud Slides are no exception. The name doesn’t lie—according to one shopper, wearing the slides feels like “walking on clouds.” They added, “Since they came, they are literally all I wear, even when it's cold!”

CUSHIONAIRE Women's Feather recovery slide sandals with +Comfort

Amazon

To buy: $25; amazon.com.

The sandals feature a spongy, molded footbed and 1.75-inch platform sole. The flexible upper and outsole prevent them from feeling stiff when walking, so your whole foot stays comfy. The slides are waterproof and have a nonslip outsole, too, making them ideal for wearing to the beach or pool. With 22 different colors available, including white, black, light gray, blue, blush, khaki, lavender, brown, and green, you’ll be able to find a pair to match every outfit, whether you prefer neutrals or bright shades.

If you want a truly multifunctional shoe, you can’t beat these slides. Wear them as slippers around the house or throw them on to stay comfy while running errands. The sandals will look stylish with a cute casual outfit, like cropped jeans or a midi dress, or paired with a matching workout set to head to the gym, too. And they’re so easy to slip on when you’re running out the door, you’ll want to wear them every day. 

The Feather Cloud Slides are crazy popular, with more than 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and shoppers say they’re “worth the hype.” One reviewer who struggles with plantar fasciitis commented, “These are everything and more. I never thought I'd be so obsessed with a plastic sandal like this.” According to another customer, the sandals are not only waterproof, but they’re also dog hair-proof.

These Cushionaire Feather Cloud Slide Sandals are the perfect comfy and easy-to-wear shoe for spring and summer. Snag them now for only $25 at Amazon.

