This New Skincare Line Was Crafted to Meet Your Skin's Fluctuating Daily Needs—and Everything's Under $23

The anti-routine is here to stay.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Published on February 2, 2023 08:00PM EST

Most people follow a stagnate regimen that limits them to select products that usually only address oily, combination, or dry skin types. But your skin's needs are constantly changing. Think about it: Some days, your skin is tight, irritated, and begging for hydration. Other days, you can't control the sebum build-up in your t-zone.

Skin is constantly shifting depending on your diet, lifestyle, weather, and so on. So, why are you still using the same products that don't exactly treat what you're dealing with at the moment? Intuitive skincare is why founders of HoliFrog, Emily Parr and Majeed Hemma, developed the new skincare brand, Current State

Instead of adhering to a strict routine, the line is designed so you can swap out and add products as needed to remedy your daily skin concerns with multiple active ingredients. Current Skin recently launched this month with nine options: three serums, three cleansers, two moisturizers, and one eye cream—and everything is under $23.

We combed through Current State's inaugural collection of intuitive products to highlight what makes them stand out. Check them out below.

Current State's Skincare Lineup

Current State BAMBOO + AMINO MEGA MOISTURE CREAM

Current State

Bamboo + Amino Mega Moisture Cream

Revive dry and flaky skin with a potent dose of restorative hydration. The day and night moisturizing cream replenishes, calms, and firms your skin through its powerful combination of bamboo leaf extract, aloe, glycerin, amino acids, chicory root extract, carrot extract, chia seed oil, sunflower seed oil, camu camu fruit extract, and baobab seed oil.

To buy: $18; currentstateofbeauty.com.

Current State SALICYLIC GREEN TEA EXFOLIATING CLEANSER

Current State

Salicylic + Green Tea Exfoliating Cleanser

Achieve a gentle yet deep clean without stripping your complexion of essential moisture with this clarifying and smoothing exfoliating cleanser. Boost your moisture barrier while nixing breakouts thanks to the intuitive blend of 2 percent salicylic acid with fruit extracts, shea butter, grape seed oil, probiotics, AHA, and green tea leaf extract.

To buy: $17; currentstateofbeauty.com.

Current State VITAMIN C + SUPER GREENS BRIGHTENING SERUM

Current State

​​Vitamin C + Super Greens Brightening Serum

This morning serum is my favorite of the Current State range. It targets dark spots and uneven skin tone but feels ultra-hydrating—I've even skipped my moisturizer altogether some days when I use this.

To buy: $20; currentstateofbeauty.com.

Current State RETINOL + MARULA RENEWING SERUM

Current State

Retinol + Marula Renewing Serum

Powered by encapsulated 2.5 percent retinol (which allows for deeper penetration), this nighttime serum fights visible premature signs of aging while ingredients like squalane, vitamin E, and marula oil smooth, hydrate, and protect. Refine fine lines and wake up tired-looking skin. 

To buy: $22); currentstateofbeauty.com.

Current State STRAWBERRY + PROBIOTIC BALANCING GEL CLEANSER

Current State

Strawberry + Probiotic Balancing Gel Cleanser

This cleanser boasts astringent-like strawberry extract and balancing probiotics to dissolve dirt and grime without irritating your complexion. Additionally, it contains calming marshmallow root extract along with skin-conditioning fatty acids that protect from free radical damage.

To buy: $14; currentstateofbeauty.com.

Current State ALOE + ALGAE LIGHTWEIGHT GEL CREAM

Current State

Aloe + Algae Lightweight Gel Cream

If you're having an oily skin day, that doesn't mean you should skimp on moisturizing. This formula absorbs into the skin quickly and is loaded with nourishing actives like antibacterial algae extract, pore-minimizing horsetail leaf extract, and softening rice extract.

To buy: $15; currentstateofbeauty.com.

Current State PEPTIDE + CAFFEINE FIRMING EYE CREAM

Current State

Peptide + Caffeine Firming Eye Cream

This firming eye cream can help you fake a full eight-hours rest—at least appearance-wise. The unique syn-AKE tripeptide complex is similar to injectable neurotoxins like Botox to soften lines and wrinkles. Coconut water, aloe, mango seed butter, and glycerin work to moisturize, while caffeine tightens and depuffs.

To buy: $17; currentstateofbeauty.com.

Current State HYALURONIC + ARNICA HYDRATING SERUM

Current State

Hyaluronic + Arnica Hydrating Serum

Treat your face to a splash of refreshing, lightweight hydration while soothing sensitive skin with this hyaluronic acid serum. Look forward to a balanced and radiant complexion—it can also be worn alone or layered under a moisturizer.

To buy: $18; currentstateofbeauty.com.

Current State SUNFLOWER OAT MELTING CLEANSING BALM

Current State

Sunflower + Oat Melting Cleansing Balm

Finally, a cleansing balm you can squeeze out of a tube. This jelly-like formula breaks down makeup and SPF while restoring the skin's protective barrier with oat kernel extract, marula oil, and grape seed oil.

To buy: $20; currentstateofbeauty.com.

Looking to take a more situational approach to your skincare routine? Head to Current State to learn more about the brand and products.

