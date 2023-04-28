Style Skincare Curél’s Four-Step Skincare Routine Is Now Available in a Trial Size That’s Perfect for Traveling The products are formulated for dry, sensitive skin. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 28, 2023 08:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez When packing for vacation, whether by plane, train, or car, travel-sized toiletries are a must. Even if you’re not dealing with TSA, it’s a pain to pack giant bottles of shampoo and lotion. Enter: Curél’s new trial size kit. The bundle from Japan’s leading skincare brand is ideal for tossing in your carry-on—or for testing out some new products. You can grab it now for your next trip for only $14 at Amazon. The four-step routine follows Japanese skincare tradition with two cleansing (Makeup Cleansing Gel, Foaming Facial Wash) and two moisturizing steps (Moisture Facial Lotion Enrich, Intensive Moisture Facial Cream). All the items included in the trial kit are fragrance- and colorant-free, pH-balanced, and formulated for shoppers with dry or sensitive skin. Amazon To buy: $14 (was $17); amazon.com. The two-step cleansing process consists of the gel and foaming face washes that gently clean while protecting the skin barrier. The oil-based gel removes makeup, sebum, dirt, and anything else that can cause irritation or clog pores, and it can even tackle waterproof makeup with ease. Then apply the water-based face wash to completely cleanse your skin. 12 Internet-Famous Spring Beauty Products With Thousands of Five-Star Ratings Under $25 at Amazon Once your face is squeaky clean, the facial lotion calms and soothes your skin to prepare for the final step: moisturizer. Apply the best-selling, award-winning Intensive Moisture Facial Cream to hydrate and improve the skin barrier. While it’s super nourishing to fight dehydrated, tight skin, the ceramide-rich cream also feels lightweight. If you suffer from dry skin on the go, give Curél’s trial kit a try. The miniature sizes are so easy to pack for traveling, and they’ll keep your skin feeling soft and fresh. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This $18 Over-Door Rack From Amazon Saves Me So Much Closet Space, I Bought 2 for My Apartment I Tried Spanx’s New Wide-Leg Jeans, and They’re The Ultimate in Comfort and Style Spanx Just Dropped a New Swimwear Collection Complete With Bikinis, One-Pieces, Swim Dresses, and More