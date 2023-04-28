Curél’s Four-Step Skincare Routine Is Now Available in a Trial Size That’s Perfect for Traveling

The products are formulated for dry, sensitive skin.

Published on April 28, 2023

Curel Japanese Skin Care Trial Kit Enrich Tout
When packing for vacation, whether by plane, train, or car, travel-sized toiletries are a must. Even if you’re not dealing with TSA, it’s a pain to pack giant bottles of shampoo and lotion. Enter: Curél’s new trial size kit. The bundle from Japan’s leading skincare brand is ideal for tossing in your carry-on—or for testing out some new products. You can grab it now for your next trip for only $14 at Amazon. 

The four-step routine follows Japanese skincare tradition with two cleansing (Makeup Cleansing Gel, Foaming Facial Wash) and two moisturizing steps (Moisture Facial Lotion Enrich, Intensive Moisture Facial Cream). All the items included in the trial kit are fragrance- and colorant-free, pH-balanced, and formulated for shoppers with dry or sensitive skin.

Curel Japanese Skin Care Trial Kit Enrich

Amazon

To buy: $14 (was $17); amazon.com.

The two-step cleansing process consists of the gel and foaming face washes that gently clean while protecting the skin barrier. The oil-based gel removes makeup, sebum, dirt, and anything else that can cause irritation or clog pores, and it can even tackle waterproof makeup with ease. Then apply the water-based face wash to completely cleanse your skin.

Once your face is squeaky clean, the facial lotion calms and soothes your skin to prepare for the final step: moisturizer. Apply the best-selling, award-winning Intensive Moisture Facial Cream to hydrate and improve the skin barrier. While it’s super nourishing to fight dehydrated, tight skin, the ceramide-rich cream also feels lightweight. 

If you suffer from dry skin on the go, give Curél’s trial kit a try. The miniature sizes are so easy to pack for traveling, and they’ll keep your skin feeling soft and fresh.

