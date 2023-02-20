Style Skincare This Japanese Skincare Brand's Moisturizer Combo Restored My Sensitive, Dry Skin—and It’s on Sale Snag my go-tos on Amazon starting at $14. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 20, 2023 07:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Pamela Jew These past couple of months have been cruel to my skin. My home's hot, dry air, combined with winter's freezing temperatures, has led to flaky and painfully tight skin. While some days are worse than others, waking up with parched skin always puts me in a bad mood. Thankfully, I discovered an affordable duo that changed the game: Curél's Moisture Facial Milk Moisturizer paired with the Intensive Face Moisturizer Cream is the nonirritating answer to my skin woes. The drugstore body care brand is a Japanese skincare line focused on ultra-hydration for sensitive skin types. According to Curèl, its Intensive Face Moisturizer Cream is the number one, best-selling face cream for women in Japan. Powered by ceramides that strengthen your skin's barrier, the formulas balance pH while restoring softness and moisture. Amazon To buy: $14 (was $30); amazon.com. "Ceramides help to seal and trap hydration within the skin," Laurel Geraghty, MD, of Dermatology & Laser Associates, previously told Real Simple. "We can help to restore our skin's hydration from the outside by choosing gentle cleansers and applying rich, hypoallergenic creams containing ceramides and other highly moisturizing ingredients." Amazon To buy: $20 (was $30); amazon.com. Usually, I wash my face in the shower in the evening. While my skin is still a bit damp, I apply a ceramide-friendly serum and top it off with the Facial Milk. Once that's sunk in, I take a grape size amount of the rich cream (recommended by the brand) and dot it on my face before massaging it into my skin. After applying the cream, my tight skin is almost immediately relieved, and when I wake up, my face is silky smooth, supple, and hydrated. Kopari’s Sun Shield Body Glow Sunscreen That Always Sells Out Now Comes in Rose Gold If you've been fighting your own battle with tight, dry skin, give Curél's Moisture Facial Milk Moisturizer and Intensive Face Moisturizer Cream a try. They're both on sale for under $20 and only sold at Amazon. More Must-Shop Deals This Face Scrub Is My Hack for Fending Off Acne and Brightening My Complexion, and It's $23 Right Now Benefit Cosmetics Just Launched 6 Skin Care Products That Erase Pores This Weighted Razor Gave Me a Shave So Smooth, I’m Never Going Back Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit