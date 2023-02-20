This Japanese Skincare Brand's Moisturizer Combo Restored My Sensitive, Dry Skin—and It’s on Sale

These past couple of months have been cruel to my skin. My home's hot, dry air, combined with winter's freezing temperatures, has led to flaky and painfully tight skin. While some days are worse than others, waking up with parched skin always puts me in a bad mood. Thankfully, I discovered an affordable duo that changed the game: Curél's Moisture Facial Milk Moisturizer paired with the Intensive Face Moisturizer Cream is the nonirritating answer to my skin woes.

The drugstore body care brand is a Japanese skincare line focused on ultra-hydration for sensitive skin types. According to Curèl, its Intensive Face Moisturizer Cream is the number one, best-selling face cream for women in Japan. Powered by ceramides that strengthen your skin's barrier, the formulas balance pH while restoring softness and moisture.

Amazon

To buy: $14 (was $30); amazon.com.

"Ceramides help to seal and trap hydration within the skin," Laurel Geraghty, MD, of Dermatology & Laser Associates, previously told Real Simple. "We can help to restore our skin's hydration from the outside by choosing gentle cleansers and applying rich, hypoallergenic creams containing ceramides and other highly moisturizing ingredients."

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $30); amazon.com.

Usually, I wash my face in the shower in the evening. While my skin is still a bit damp, I apply a ceramide-friendly serum and top it off with the Facial Milk. Once that's sunk in, I take a grape size amount of the rich cream (recommended by the brand) and dot it on my face before massaging it into my skin. After applying the cream, my tight skin is almost immediately relieved, and when I wake up, my face is silky smooth, supple, and hydrated.

If you've been fighting your own battle with tight, dry skin, give Curél's Moisture Facial Milk Moisturizer and Intensive Face Moisturizer Cream a try. They're both on sale for under $20 and only sold at Amazon.