Quick! This Shopper-Loved Pan Organizer Is 54% Off at Amazon for One Day Only

My new kitchen is tiny and full of quirks. The dishes stack vertically and precariously, only one stovetop burner is operational at a time, and appliances overflow onto the countertops. Exacerbating the issue, pots and pans take up the bulk of entire cabinets, with awkward shapes that are impossible to fit together. The doors will simply not shut properly as a result.

Storage means a constant struggle for space, and the frustration of navigating the cramped disorganization is one of many reasons why I’ve shamefully just given up and ordered delivery on many occasions. Over the past week, I’ve made a sincere effort to take everything out of its place and reorganize it into something that might work marginally better, but it wasn’t until I discovered this Cuisinel Heavy-Duty Pan Organizer through Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale that I started to feel something resembling…hope.

For the first time ever, Amazon Prime members can shop Black Friday-level deals over a month ahead of time during the retailer’s Prime Early Access Sale. For me, that meant searching for the ultimate home goods that would make my short-term apartment feel like a restorative, functional space. In this case, I wanted to find items that would solve my kitchen storage woes. With its price slashed to a whopping 54 percent off, adding this five-tier metal organizer to my cart was a no-brainer.

To buy: $17 (was $36); amazon.com.

The rack itself is crafted from durable alloy steel, so it can support up to 50 pounds. Yes, that means you can stack all your precious cast iron skillets onto it. Three slots are 2.5 inches wide, while one is 3.5 inches wide, and you can even stack multiple smaller pans together in one slot. While there’s no assembly required, you can mount it either horizontally or vertically if you so choose. The organizer looks great on your countertop or tucked away in your cabinet—and yes, the doors finally close.

The brand, Cuisinel, has served over one million Amazon customers—this particular organizer enjoys a 4.6 overall rating with more than 13,000 five-star rankings.

As one happy shopper writes, “I have owned multilevel pan storage racks in the past, however, this is by far the most solid and well made one I have ever seen. Most are just wire, hardly thicker than a coat hanger, but this one is over a quarter-inch of solid steel with an enameled coating to protect your pans.” The reviewer goes on to compliment the rack’s wide tiers and its ability to fasten to the bottom of a cabinet to prevent it from slipping thanks to the fasteners included with purchase.

Act now to buy the Cuisinel Heavy-Duty Pan Organizer at a reduced price on the last day of the Amazon Prime Early Access sale. The discount will be gone by 11:59 p.m. PT tonight, and it won’t be over half off for long.

