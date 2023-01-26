I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Trust Me, This Under-$50 Line Will Make You Stop Buying Expensive Leggings

I refuse to pay over $100 for a pair of leggings.

By
Jessica Leigh Mattern

Published on January 26, 2023 06:00AM EST

Editor Loved Amazon Activewear
Real Simple / Jessica Leigh Mattern

There are tons of great activewear brands on the market today, but many are overpriced, selling leggings for over $100 a pair—and I refuse to pay that much. Fortunately, I found an under-the-radar line on Amazon that’s proven to be the perfect alternative. 

About two years ago, I put my skills as a shopping reporter to use to find the best new leggings to replace the few in my closet that had seen better days. I landed upon CRZ Yoga’s $28 high-waisted leggings after testing dozens of styles. Since then, I’ve tossed almost all of my workout clothes and replaced them with leggings, sports bras, workout tanks, and sweatshirts from this affordable line. 

CRZ YOGA Women's Naked Feeling Workout Leggings 25 Inches

Amazon

To buy: $28; amazon.com

My best discovery to date are the high-waisted Naked Feeling leggings with more than 12,000 five-star ratings, which I now wear several times a week. Amazon reviewers love them too, describing them as “comfortable and supportive,” “very flattering,” and “excellent quality.”

They’ve held up for almost two years through all kinds of workouts, like running, yoga, strength training, Zumba, and spinning. And they’re so comfortable that they’ve become my go-to for working from home and running errands. I wear them when seeing friends for casual brunches or coffee get-togethers, too. 

The versatile pants come in 17 color options, and they feature the brand’s “buttery-soft” stretchy fabric. Each pair comes with pockets that are perfect for storing your phone or keys. And because of the adjustable drawstring at the waist, I can cinch them in a little to perfectly fit my waist, ensuring that they stay in place. 

CRZ YOGA Women's Naked Feeling Workout Leggings Antique Bark

Amazon

To buy: $28; amazon.com

The brand’s $24 strappy criss-cross back sports bra is another favorite of mine, and it also comes in tons of colors. There are 35 to choose from, including fun shades like Neon(light) Purple and Crimson. This has also become a go-to for workouts, including running. And they’re also great for weekend lounging and casual fun. 

CRZ YOGA Women's Strappy Sports Bras plum

Amazon

To buy: $24; amazon.com.

The brand’s fleece-lined half-zip hoodie is my most recent purchase and it’s become my most-worn item lately. The cozy pullover features a shorter length, which I typically don’t go for, but this one is long enough to cover my midriff. The fleece lining keeps me toasty while walking around my neighborhood—even in the winter, and its long sleeves with thumb holes ensure that my hands are warm, too. I also like its simple and more elevated look, which is a bit more polished than most sweatshirts on the market. 

CRZ YOGA Fleece Lined Hoodies for Women Half-Zip Pullover

Amazon

To buy: $48; amazon.com.  

Amazon reviewers also love the line, giving its cropped-length workout leggings, lightweight joggers, seamless long sleeve tops, and lightweight lined shorts thousands of five-star ratings. There are all kinds of pieces designed for hiking, yoga, running, and various activities, but almost everything is versatile enough to wear around the house or for other workouts, too. 

The brand releases new products throughout every month, so there’s almost always something new to check out. Start your shopping through the CRZ Yoga Amazon storefront, or browse these shopper- and editor-loved finds below. 

CRZ YOGA Women's Naked Feeling Workout Leggings 25 Inches

Amazon

To buy: $26; amazon.com.

CRZ YOGA Women's Lightweight Workout Joggers

Amazon

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

CRZ YOGA Women's Seamless Athletic Long Sleeves

Amazon

To buy: $28 (was $35); amazon.com.

CRZ YOGA Womens 4-Way Stretch Ankle Golf Pants

Amazon

To buy: $32; amazon.com.

CRZ YOGA Womens Lightweight Gym Athletic Workout Shorts Liner

Amazon

To buy: $28; amazon.com.

CRZ YOGA Seamless Workout Tank Tops

Amazon

To buy: $24; amazon.com.

CRZ YOGA Butterluxe High Waisted Lounge Legging

Amazon

To buy: $32; amazon.com.

CRZ YOGA Women's Brushed Full Zip Hoodie Jacket Sportswear Hooded

Amazon

To buy: $40; amazon.com.

CRZ YOGA Long Sleeve Workout Shirts

Amazon

To buy: $26; amazon.com.

CRZ YOGA Women's Pima Cotton Workout Tank Tops

Amazon

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

More Must-Shop Deals 

