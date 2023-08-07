My Dry, Itchy Skin Feels Instantly Soothed by This Calming Scalp Serum That Feels Like Skincare for My Hair

There are a multitude of scalp serums on the market that target every concern, from hair growth to clearing away product build-up. After I started training my strands to go longer between washes, I became immediately plagued with an infuriatingly itchy scalp. However, I didn't want to go back to daily washes, so I set my sights on hunting down a gentle serum, and thankfully I came across Crown Affair's The Calming Scalp Serum.

The $58 soothing potion is infused with a barrier-restoring symphony of hydrating hyaluronic acid, calming aloe vera, anti-inflammatory tea tree oil, moisture-boosting Tsubaki seed oil, and growth-inducing peppermint oil. It was also created for normal to dry scalp types. In the long run, the blend is intended to not just balance your scalp but also strengthen hair and prevent split ends.

The brand offered me a sample of the serum to try, and the first thing I noticed about it was the instant relief it delivered, and thanks to its precise nozzle, I was able to get the serum exactly where I needed it every time. You can use the elixir anytime throughout the day, but for best results, the brand recommends applying it after cleansing. Typically, I apply this after my shower, and I'm good to go.

My only warning is that since it's a liquid formula, you've got to give it time to set if you apply it on dry hair since it will to make your scalp appear wet at first. To speed up the process when I'm impatient or in a hurry, I just blast it with the cool setting of my hair dryer for a couple of minutes. And although I originally got the serum for free, I officially realized just how much I love this treatment when I bought a second bottle for backup last week.

Treat your irritated scalp to some much-needed relief with Crown Affair's The Calming Scalp Serum.