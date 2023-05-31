There’s a good reason why #crossbodybags has more than 20 million views on TikTok. This type of bag is comfortable to carry and conveniently designed, making it easy to organize. It is also one of the most versatile bag styles, as it can work with many outfits and be worn several different ways. Many crossbody bags can be used as handbags, shoulder or belt bags. So, when you buy a crossbody, it can be like getting two handbags in one. Here are some of the best crossbody bags to carry this summer, according to TikTok trendsetters.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

With 122 million views on TikTok, the viral Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is a trend in itself. Aptly named, this bag is practically everywhere. One of the most versatile bags on the market, it easily converts to a crossbody or shoulder bag. It’s also durable and reasonably priced. There isn't a reason not to love it. Choose from eleven colors including black and pink pastel.

H&M

H&M Shoulder Bag With Drawstring

Summer is the perfect season to carry a straw bag, such as this crossbody from H&M. Bonus: it can also be worn as a shoulder bag or handbag. The drawstring makes it easy to close, so it’s ideal for travel, while the purple shade is fresh and fun.

J. Crew Edie Italian Leather Bag

You can’t go wrong with a leather crossbody bag such as the J.Crew Edie Italian Leather Bag. Simply designed, it features a pretty gold clasp. It can be worn everywhere from a work meeting to date night or brunch. It will never go out of style and is certainly worth the investment. Available in black and natural, the lighter shade of this bag is great for summer. There is even an option to have it monogrammed.

Anthropologie

Anthropologie Chain Crossbody Bag

Crossbody bags with chain straps are very much in style right now. This Chain Crossbody Bag from Anthropologie really stands out. The thick chain link strap instantly dresses up a simple outfit. The Kelly green color option packs a punch, while the denim fabric with a silver chain says, “I’m ready for summer.”

Bloomingdales

Loeffler Randall Rayne Small Pleated Bow Frame Clutch

Looking forward to dancing the night away this summer and want a bag you can wear comfortably without putting down? The Loeffler Randall Rayne Small Pleated Bow Frame Clutch includes a detachable gold chain to convert it into a crossbody bag. The sweet-looking bow has the perfect aesthetic for all those summer weddings you're going to this year. Several colors are available including Platinum/Gold, Dune/Gold, and Metallic Rose, which looks fabulous with rose gold jewelry.

Milaner Meggy Mini Woven Bag

Looking for a woven crossbody bag that’s a great dupe for a much more expensive designer bag? The Milaner Meggy Mini Woven Bag checks both those boxes. Available in caramel, black, and burgundy suede, it’s a fantastic choice if you want a small crossbody that you can wear all summer long.

