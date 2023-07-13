Hear Me Out: These Are the Most Versatile Shoes, and They’re 48% Off After Amazon Prime Day

They’re the number one fashion best-seller.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith
Published on July 13, 2023

Amazon Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs
Amazon Prime Day, the two-day shopping marathon in which the retailer slashed thousands of prices across categories, may be over, and the rush of dopamine after getting a staggering discount may be coursing away. But there’s still time to save across products, including the number one fashion best-seller on the site: Crocs.

Before you click away, hear me out: You may be skeptical. I was too. These plastic clogs exploded onto the scene in 2002, popular amongst parents for their weatherproof quality, variety of colors, and even their accessories—pin-on buttons called Jibbitz. Recently, these clog sandals have gone viral for another reason: They’re the most versatile shoe you’ll ever wear.

Amazon Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clog

Amazon

To buy: $26 (was $50); amazon.com.

First, let’s talk about functionality. The shoes are durable, washable, and weatherproof, which is why they’ve quickly become my “by the door shoes.” When I’m running to the grocery store, grabbing a package from the stoop, or dashing into the yard for another purpose, Crocs are fantastic. They’re slip-on, so they take less than a second to get on my feet. I can easily rinse off any dirt or muck from the outdoors, and they’re ubiquitous enough that nobody blinks an eye. And as someone who lives by the beach, I love having a pair in my car that I can slip on after a swim when I don’t want to dirty up my regular shoes. Plus, they’re unisex.

At the end of the day, Crocs are incredibly comfortable, whether you wear them with or without socks. The ex-camp counselor in me also needs to point out that you can wear them in “sport mode” (with its ankle stability strap) or “relaxed mode” (in its standard backless configuration.) 

Crocs can be styled any number of ways, forcing skeptics to admit they can also be very cute. Go monochrome, brighten up a gray day with a bright pop of color, or make any outfit look effortless. Crocs say, “Oh this? I just threw it on.” Nowadays, Crocs are viral on TikTok and Reels, with the brand also popping out styles like platform clogs and even strappy sandals. The sheer array of colors, patterns, limited collaborations, and more make these shoes endlessly collectible too. I’m literally a style writer, and even I’ve fallen victim to Crocs. I’m a “dopamine dresser,” meaning I gravitate towards bright colors in my wardrobe, and my Crocs scratch that itch.

Act fast to buy your own pair of Crocs on Amazon, and snag this Prime Day-worthy deal even after the sale. This 48-percent-off discount is sure to go quickly.

