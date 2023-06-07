Style Shoes & Accessories Shoes Amazon Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Wedges are ‘the Most Comfortable Sandals’ They Own Don’t miss out on these stylish and versatile shoes. By Rachel Simon Rachel Simon Rachel has written for Dotdash Meredith's Ecommerce team since 2020, covering home goods, tech, fashion, beauty, and more. She's interviewed dozens of experts and is always on top of the latest trends and product releases. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 7, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten During the warmer months, it can be tricky to find a pair of sandals that you can wear from day to night without your feet getting sweaty or uncomfortable. After all, if you’re going to rock the shoes during walks through the city, strolls on the beach, or afternoons by the pool, you need them to not just look good, but feel good, too. The good news is, Amazon shoppers say that this comfy and stylish pair of low wedge sandals are up for nearly any activity. Available in sizes 4 to 11, the Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge Sandals are designed to be worn for hours on end (even in the water), making them truly ideal footwear for summertime adventures. They’re made with Crocs’ exclusive Croslite foam, which means that the shoes have plush footbeds, deep heel cups, raised insoles, and an overall bouncy, lightweight feel. Even more, the two strap design will keep your feet stable and sturdy in the shoes, and you can easily adjust the sandals’ fit via the back strap to make them even more comfortable. Amazon To buy: $55; amazon.com. The cute sandals (which cost $55) come in a whopping 18 colors, ranging from a classic black to a spicy orange to a metallic champagne. Some of the sole options are black, while others come in a mushroom-like tan, so you can have even more fun mixing and matching your perfect hues. And due to their versatile design, you can wear them with practically any kind of outfit, from a casual tee and jeans to a sundress to a fancier jumpsuit. Plus, the sandals have an impressive 7,000 perfect ratings and more than 1,200 five-star reviews, and they’re a best-seller in Amazon’s Women’s Platforms and Wedge Sandals category. Tons of Amazon shoppers have vouched for the shoes’ cozy feel and great look. “On vacation, they became my favorite go-to sandals [for] a hike, tour, shopping, and even in the water,” wrote one reviewer, adding that they’re “cute, comfortable, functional, and more!” Another person said that the sandals “are light as a feather and contour to your foot shape, basically, so they're 10/10 for comfort… I could wear these all day, no problem.” A third shopper wrote that they’re “arguably the most comfortable sandals” they own, while a fourth put it simply: “They feel like clouds strapped to my feet.” Want to experience optimum comfort all summer long? Pick up a pair of these top-notch Croc wedges, and see what all the hype’s about for yourself. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Shoppers in Their 80s Say Their Skin 'Looks Younger' and Has 'a Glow About It' Thanks to This Gentle Toner Amazon Has Everything You Need to Host the Ultimate Backyard Soiree This Summer—Starting at Just $10 This Cordless Dyson Vacuum Has Shoppers ‘Baffled at the Amount of’ Debris It Picks Up—and It’s Over $100 Off