Keep Your Drawers Neat and Tidy With These Drawer Organizers That Are on Major Sale at Amazon

Get a pack of eight for just $17.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 21, 2023 05:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Criusia Drawer Organizer Clothes, 8 Pack Underwear Drawer Organizer,
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

It’s easy to just throw items of clothing into your drawers when you’re short on time—who wants to spend time organizing after you’ve already washed, dried, and folded them? But when you go to get dressed and can’t find what you’re looking for, it becomes a problem. If that sounds like you, we have a solution: the Criusia drawer organizers. They’ll make your life so much easier, and they’re on major sale right now. Grab them for 70 percent off, and click the on-page coupon before checkout for an additional 5 percent discount. 

The organizers come in a pack of eight, with two large square bins, two large rectangular containers, and four small square bins. The larger sizes are great for items like shirts and sweaters, while the smaller organizers are perfect for bras, underwear, socks, and accessories. They’re made of durable and breathable tear-resistant fabric covering cardboard backing. The material also has layered stitching for extra strength. 

Criusia Drawer Organizer Clothes, 8 Pack Underwear Drawer Organizer,

Amazon

To buy: $17 with coupon (was $60); amazon.com.

You’ll save so much time in the morning since you’ll be able to quickly find what you’re looking for without having to dig through the entire drawer. And when they’re not in use, or if you’re packing them to move, the organizers fold flat to save space. They’re useful for storing items like jewelry or purses on shelves, too, or for keeping beauty products tidy in bathroom cabinets. 

The set of organizers has garnered more than 1,400 five-star ratings on Amazon. One reviewer commented that their drawers have “never looked neater,” while another said, “The different sizes are great for a variety of items.” One customer called the set a “perfect product” for “organizing almost any clutter.”

“I bought one set to try, and then I ended up getting more for all the clothing drawers for the family,” one five-star reviewer said. “No more just shoving clothes in the drawers.” According to the shopper, the organizers save so much time when their teenage kids are searching for clothing.

Shop the set of eight drawer bins now while this double discount is live at Amazon, and make staying organized so much easier. 

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Spanx Swim Tout
Spanx Just Dropped a New Swimwear Collection Complete With Bikinis, One-Pieces, Swim Dresses, and More
Amazon Spring beauty store
Give Your Beauty Bag a Spring Upgrade With Amazon’s New Storefront That’s Packed With Staples Under $20
Boll & Branch Sleepwear Launch Tout
Boll & Branch Just Launched a Curated Sleepwear Line That’s Full of Cozy Basics
Related Articles
Best Amazon Easter Weekend Deals Tout
The 81 Best Amazon Deals on Patio Furniture, Spring Fashion, and More This Easter Weekend
Nordstrom Rack Home Organization Roundup Tout
Nordstrom Rack Is a Hidden Gem for Home Storage Solutions, and We Found 11 for Up to 62% Off
Flowy Spring Outlet Dress Deals
Flowy Spring Dresses Are Majorly Discounted in This Secret Outlet Section on Amazon—Up to 68% Off
Set of Packing Cubes
The 8 Best Packing Cubes of 2023 to Maximize Luggage Space
Home Organizing Storage Essentials Tout
15 Under-$15 Clever Organizing Essentials on Amazon Guaranteed to Make Your Home Office Tidy
Self-Charging Vacuum Sale TOUT
Deal Alert! This Robot Vacuum and Mop With ‘Incredible Suction’ Is $560 Off at Amazon
Amazon Member Only Deals for Organizing Tout
Score! These 10 Nifty Home Organizing Essentials Are Up to 50% Off—but Only If You’re a Prime Member
Ruby Space Triangles
These Genius Hanger Add-Ons Will Save You So Much Closet Space—and They’re Under $1 Apiece
30 Best Spring Fashion Deals Tout
Score Spring Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, and More Are Up to 62% Off in Amazon’s Hidden Outlet
Storage and Organization Outlet Deals tout
This Hidden Amazon Section Is Filled With Storage and Organization Essentials—Up to 75% Off
Elevate, Everywhere Storefront TOUT
Elevate Your Home With This New Amazon Storefront Full of Simple Upgrades Starting at Just $7
AROEVE Air Purifiers for Home, H13 HEPA Air Purifiers Air Cleaner
This 'Small but Powerful' Air Purifier Relieves Allergy Congestion Minutes After It's Plugged In
Sunny Vacation Clothes and Accessories Sale Tout
Ready, Set, Summer! Sunny Vacation Clothes and Accessories Are on Sale at Amazon Up to 76% Off
Vacuum One-Off Deal TOU
Run, Don’t Walk—This Cordless Stick Vacuum That Shoppers Call ‘Agile’ Is Nearly $400 Off at Amazon
Spring Jacket Deals Tout
Deal Alert! Cute Spring Jackets From Levi’s, Cole Haan, and More Are Up to 60% Off at Amazon
4 how to fake a custom closet-get-it-done-home-2023-real-simple
How to Fake a Custom Closet Without a Major Renovation