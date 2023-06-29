Calling All Beauty Lovers: Credo Kicked Off Its Sitewide Sale—Here Are 50 Exclusive Deals You Can't Miss

The beauty world is vast and ever-growing, with a steady influx of innovative, first-of-its-kind formulas and mission-driven brands. That's why it feels like we can't ever get enough. And while the state of clean beauty has changed over the years, incredible hubs like Credo Beauty are still devoted to developing high-performing products that are both environmentally and socially responsible. But high-performing products often come at a high price—which is why our editors love doing the bulk of our shopping during sales.

Enter: Credo’s annual sitewide sale. From now through Tuesday, July 4, you can save 20 percent on all of the store’s offerings, including leading brands like Three Ships, Tower 28, Follain, True Botanicals, Tata Harper, Kinship, Goop, Herbivore Botanicals, and more. In case you don't know where to start, we've compiled a list of beauty essentials from cosmetics to haircare that have earned a permanent position in our vast beauty cabinets, starting at just $12.

Keep scrolling to check out 50 can't-miss deals, and don't forget to head to Credo Beauty's website to see the full lineup of products.

The Best Credo Beauty Makeup Deals

Credo

Kosas has become instantly recognizable thanks to its reimagined formulas that combine skincare with makeup, putting them on double duty—and its Revealer Concealer is no different. It provides smooth, medium coverage while fusing pink algae, caffeine, arnica, provitamin B5 peptides, and hyaluronic acid to brighten and plump the skin.

There's a reason Lys Beauty's No Limits Cream Bronzer Stick has gone viral multiple times, and it's because the now $16 magic stick glides on and diffuses so effortlessly. It's one of the more forgiving pigmented bronzers I've tried. For my signature cat eye, I always get a sharp and slender flick with Ilia's non-irritating Clean Line Liquid Liner. I've also found Iris&Romeo's no-fail Best Skin Days foundation to be budge-proof on even my sweatiest summer days out and about.



The Best Credo Beauty Skincare Deals

Credo

Great skin starts with what you apply to it, and since its recent launch, I haven't been able to put down Tower 28's ultra-gentle SOS Daily Barrier Recovery Cream. Morning or evening, if my skin is out of whack, this cream uses four types of hyaluronic acid for rapid moisture and relief—and you can grab it for $20. I turn to Alpyn Beauty's borage-powered Pore Perfecting Liquid when I need an instant glow. Use it in the morning for an all-day radiance you'll notice even on a Zoom call.

I've definitely gone overboard on matte makeup this summer in an attempt to balance my complicated combination skin, and Exa's Dual Shield Set + Glow Mist has saved me every time. Just a couple of spritzes, and my skin looks fresh again. As its name implies, Iris&Romeo's popular Weekend Skin lotion pumps up the SPF and helps me look luminous, making it the perfect low-maintenance product for weekends when I want to go bare-faced.



The Best Credo Beauty Bodycare Deals

Credo

If you're not taking care of the rest of your skin like you do your face, you're doing yourself a disservice. Although I'm struggling with the scorching summer heat, my body still seems plagued by dry patches galore—well, not so much, thanks to Osea's decadent Undaria Algae Body Oil. I'm not ashamed to admit that I'm quite a sweaty woman, so my deodorant needs to work on overdrive, and the Kosas Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant effectively fights odors while refining texture and preventing discoloration. It's also loaded with a laundry list of skin-first ingredients, and it's only $13 during Credo's epic sale.

Nécessaire is one of those brands that boasts a lot of hits—and very few misses, at least for me. Its customer-loved The Body Lotion features a careful concentration of vitamins C and E, niacinamide, and omegas 6 and 9 that have helped my skin feel nourished and replenished. For those moments when I need extra exfoliation—and it happens quite a bit—I use Herbivore Botanical's Amethyst Exfoliating Body Polish. It includes finely ground amethyst gemstones (yup, that's right), virgin coconut oil, Epsom salt, and jasmine sembac oil to get rid of any unwanted bumps in a pinch.



The Best Credo Beauty Hair Care Deals

Credo

I experimented with my hair during the pandemic, which took a toll on its health. Since then, I've spent most of my days exploring potions that combat the damage I caused, and it's certainly paid off. Just ask my revived crown of voluminous waves. Ceremonia's Aceite de Moska helps keep my dry scalp in check without weighing down my fine hair with a trio of aloe vera, passion fruit oil, and castor oil. I get giddy over unexpected formulations, and Goop's G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo is an innovative whipped treatment that feels like hitting a reset button on my hair and scalp after every shower.

To transform my halo of frizz, I look to Weleda's multitasking Rosemary Conditioning Hair Oil. Use it as a final touch to smooth fly away, as a mask, or to massage your scalp. Either way, it's effective and dependable. Plus, it's now just $16. Why shouldn't your hair reap the benefits of the serum too? Shaz & Kiks' Anti-Breakage Moringa Serum employs a potent peptide complex that has helped me go months without a trim.



The Best Credo Beauty Tool Deals

Credo

If you ask me what my can't-live-without tool of the moment was, I would quickly respond: Exa's All In Complexion Sponge. I've used it wet and dry to apply skin tints, foundations, cream blushes, liquid highlighters, setting powders, and so on. It's by far the softest makeup sponge I own, so now's the time to snatch it up for $12. A friend gifted me the Clean Circle Bamboo Charcoal Makeup Remover Pads, and now I refuse to travel without them. No matter how stubborn and stuck on my makeup may be, it just takes water and minimal effort to get it all off with one of these reusable pads.

I've tried and loved many brushes from Lys Beauty, but its Foundation Brush is probably the most used one in my collection. The densely packed bristles make it essential for blending liquid, cream, and even powders into my skin. Bonus: It's also incredibly plush. Jenny Patinkin's ridiculously adorable Blotter Baby Mattifying Roller is practical and pretty in equal measure. The handbag hero is so small it fits into my tiniest clutch, and I'm not afraid to whip it out in the middle of a restaurant to blot my T-zone.

