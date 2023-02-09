I Tried This Craft Kit That Shoppers Call ‘Wonderful’ and 'Easy to Follow' While Saving Them Money

And now I have a new creative hobby.

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more.
Published on February 9, 2023 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The Adults & Crafts Crate Tout
Photo:

Cratejoy

I’ve always admired people who regularly do arts and crafts, and usually feel inspired to do my own at-home craft around a special holiday. But the majority of the time, I’m overwhelmed with trying to figure out which exact project to complete, what supplies I need, and how much this will cost me overall. So when Cratejoy sent me the Adults and Crafts Crate, I was relieved to find that this kit came with all of the supplies and a full set of instructions.

Thousands of shoppers turn to Cratejoy, which is a hub for subscription boxes across various interests and occasions. You can find easy gifts for Valentine’s Day or shop the best-selling kits like the craft box that I received. This Adults and Crafts Crate had materials for a Resin Agate Coasters project, which I admit, initially intimidated me as a beginner crafter. But after reading through the guide, I soon realized it wasn’t that complicated at all. This subscription box is offered in one-, three-, six-, and 12-month plans with prices starting at $32.

Resin Agate Coasters Kit

Cratejoy

To buy: From $32; cratejoy.com.

I already felt like a professional crafter after setting up my small craft station with all of the included supplies from the coaster mold and mixing cups to paints and resin. Each step was detailed with the exact amount of paint and resin to mix and photos for reference. I found that this helped me stay on track more than any other (attempted) at-home project I’ve done. I was glad that this crafting process was so streamlined and stress-free, and I surprised myself with having this new skill. 

The Adults & Crafts Crate

Real Simple / Sarah Byron

To buy: From $32; cratejoy.com.

I’m not the only one who’s loving this Adults and Crafts Crate. Cratejoy has sold nearly 24,000 of these kits, which shoppers are enjoying for helping them find a creative outlet. One person described it as “easy to follow” while a second said it was “wonderful” and “worth every penny.” Another reviewer shared how they enjoyed doing their art project “without getting overwhelmed or spending money on unnecessary art supplies.”  A fourth person appreciated the subscription box that has “given [them] little pockets of time” to be creative.   

It’s clear that the Adults and Crafts Crate is a money-saver with subscriptions starting at $32, and it’s filled with fun guided activities to do in the comfort of your home. Head to Cratejoy to find your next project.  

The Adults & Crafts Crate

Real Simple / Sarah Byron

To buy: From $32; cratejoy.com.

