Crate & Barrel’s New Line Will Make Home Renovations Way Easier

If the mere thought of renovating your kitchen or bathroom gives you a little agita, we totally get it. So much of the process is complicated, messy, and sometimes, depending on who you’re working with, your design options are very limited. With more and more folks getting in on the reno action (55 percent of homeowners plan to remodel their home this year), iconic furniture brand Crate & Barrel has decided to step into the renovation category with a new line of design-forward kitchen and bathroom hardware, vanities, and islands that don’t require demolition. Cue the applause!

The collection also includes Kohler faucets in beautiful finishes. "Our customers are looking to evolve their homes to meet their current life needs without the cost and complications of major renovations,” said Alicia Waters, brand president. Um, yes please and thank you! You can also work with the free experts from The Design Desk at Crate to bring your project to life. The line has 400 (yep, you read that right) new items across lighting, furniture, textiles, and hardware, so we picked the top five things we’re ogling over.



A Trendy Floating Vanity

Crate & Barrel

Skip the builder-grade vanities and go for something way prettier with this wall-mounted style, also available in a single sink option. The drawer fronts touch on the fluting trend, but the cabinet's overall clean, sleek shape keeps it timeless. Plus, the floating effect gives tight spaces (aka most bathrooms!) an airier feel.

To buy: Batten White Marble Top and Oak Wood Floating Vanity, from $1,899; crateandbarrel.com.

A Medicine Cabinet With a Unique Shape

Crate & Barrel

Ixnay the boring, boxy medicine cabinet and spring for this one, which features an elegant, classic arch shape. And it comes in a fancy brass finish that looks like a million bucks. (But it also comes in essential silver and black!)

To buy: Edge Brass Arch Medicine Cabinet, $379; crateandbarrel.com.

A Kitchen Island That Looks Custom

Crate & Barrel

This hefty oak wood island will instantly give your kitchen a high-end feel thanks to the gorgeous marble top, and because it's a sprawling 78 inches wide, it'll look like custom built-in cabinets. (No one would ever guess something this grand was brought into a space as-is!) Even better, there's plenty of storage, including one pullout compartment to accommodate trash cans and another cabinet that has a pullout shelf.

To buy: Terra Marble Top and Natural Oak Wood Kitchen Island, $4,999; crateandbarrel.com.

A Chic and Versatile Pendant

Crate & Barrel

People tend to overlook lighting when they're renovating, or it often feels like an afterthought, but Crate & Barrel's newest fixtures will make that a thing of the past. There are so many different shapes, sizes, and finishes, and they're all super adaptable to virtually any design style. We especially love this one because the frosted glass will cast a lovely glow in any space. Line up two or three of them over a kitchen island or hang one in an entry hallway.

To buy: Aster Milk Glass Pendant Light, $349; crateandbarrel.com.

A Faucet in Multiple Luxurious Finishes

Crate & Barrel

We're calling it now: Wall-mounted faucets will be a huge bathroom trend, because it's an easy way to incorporate a little luxury into the home. There's a reason so many boutique hotels have these faucets! This one is available in five finishes that will surely work with your other existing fixtures.

To buy: Kohler Purist Wall-Mounted Bathroom Sink Faucet, from $440; crateandbarrel.com.