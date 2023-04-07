Amazon Shoppers Fit Multiple Comforters and Coats in These Vacuum Bags and Still ‘Had Room to Spare’

If you’re moving, traveling, or swapping out seasonal clothing, one thing that will help tremendously when it comes to storage space is a vacuum-sealed bag. We discovered this 12-pack with more than 17,800 five-star Amazon ratings, and you can snag it for only $19—that’s just under $2 per bag.

The Cool Essentials vacuum storage bags pack includes four travel-friendly rollup bags and two sets of the small, medium, large, and jumbo sizes. Use the bags to save space when storing clothing and blankets or compress items in your suitcase—perfect for overpackers. The jumbo is great for thicker items, like duvets and pillows, while the other sizes can fit shirts, sweaters, jackets, and even winter coats. When the bags are compressed, they can reduce the volume of your items by up to 80 percent, which is major if you’re short on storage.

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $22); amazon.com.

The durable double zipper locks in the suction and won’t pop even if you fill the bags to the brim. Plus, the triple-seal valve stops air from leaking. And the bags’ waterproof plastic material protects your belongings from moisture, dust, and dirt to help them last longer and prevent damage.

They’re so easy to use, too. Just close the zipper to create an airtight seal, then suck the air out of the bag with the included hand pump or with any standard vacuum cleaner. When you’re finished, close the suction cap tightly.

As we approach the warmer months, the vacuum bags would be a fantastic and affordable solution to store your puffy coats and free up closet space. They’re also useful when packing for moving, so you’ll spend less money on boxes (and have fewer to unpack). The bags are reusable, so you can use them every time you travel or switch out your clothing.

One shopper said that they were able to consolidate four plastic tubs’ worth of clothing into just one box with these bags. They added, “The jumbo bags are seriously jumbo! We put three comforters (two king size, one queen) into a bag with our two extra puffy winter coats, and we had some room to spare.” According to another reviewer, they ”fit a month of clothes in [their] luggage” using the bags.

Don’t wait to scoop up this pack of 12 vacuum bags at Amazon. At only $19, they’re an inexpensive way to increase your storage space.