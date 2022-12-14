This Luxe Linen Sheet Set Keeps Me Cozy and My Husband Cool at the Exact Same Time, and It’s Up to 55% Off

Temperature-regulating and incredibly comfortable.

By
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti headshot
Ariel Scotti

Ariel Scotti has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021. She is currently an Ecommerce Partnerships Writer, covering home, food, style, beauty, health, and wellness for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, and more. Highlights: * Six years as a writer and editor in the lifestyle space * Four years specializing in SEO * Freelanced widely for outlets like Martha Stewart Living, Home52, Forbes, WeightWatchers, and more. * Contributed 200 ecommerce articles to date, driving $280k in revenue

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 07:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Cozy Earth Linen Sheet Set
Photo:

Cozy Earth

Some like it hot, but that’s never the case when it comes to sleeping. While I admit to enjoying a cozier, more bundled up experience in my bedroom during the winter, I certainly don’t want to wake up in the middle of the night sweating. This is especially true for my husband, someone who enjoys light, breathable fabrics and who’s never met a thermostat he didn’t immediately set to 62 degrees. As you might imagine, the topic of our bedding has always been a struggle.

That all changed after I received a sample of the Cozy Earth Linen Sheet Set. These sheets are made out of a shockingly soft linen and bamboo blend and have only become even more comfortable with each wash. They give me that warm and snug feeling I’m looking for this time of year, and are able to stay cool enough for my husband to sleep soundly without overheating. 

And to make things even more intriguing, the sheets are up to 55 percent off right now as part of a sitewide holiday sale.

Cozy Earth Linen Sheet Set

Cozy Earth

To buy: From $144 (was $319); cozyearth.com.

These Goldilocks sheets come in five serene neutral shades that could easily blend in with nearly any decor and are available in six sizes so every member of your household can experience their magic. 

And we’re not the only ones who love these deep-pocket, pilling-resistant sheets. Shoppers say they feel like “sleeping on luxury,” and call them “quality sheets” that are “worth the buy.” Another person said their husband always sleeps hot but that he was “most pleased” with these cooling sheets. And a third said that these “quality sheets” make a “great gift”—which feels like a major win at this dramatically reduced price this time of year.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone very deserving on your holiday list, add the Cozy Earth Linen Sheet Set to your cart now while the color and size you want is still in stock and on sale today. 

Cozy Earth Linen Sheet Set

Cozy Earth

To buy: From $144 (was $319); cozyearth.com.

Cozy Earth Linen Sheet Set

Cozy Earth

To buy: From $144 (was $319); cozyearth.com.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Editor Loved Christmas Gifts
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Gifting This Holiday Season—All Under $65
REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Hoodie tout
I’m Obsessed With This Lightweight, Warm, and Packable Coat—and Other Shoppers Agree
macys-faux-fur-finds-tout
11 Luxe and Cozy Faux-Fur Finds We're Shopping From This Two-Day Sale—Up to 62% Off
Caraway Food Storage Set
Caraway’s Annual Sale Includes the Beautiful Food Storage Set That Helped Me Ditch All My Mismatched Pieces
The Spanx Faux Suede Leggings Are So Soft and Comfortable, I Fell Asleep in Them After Thanksgiving Dinner tout
The Spanx Faux Suede Leggings Are So Soft and Comfortable, I Fell Asleep in Them After Thanksgiving Dinner
Madewell Women's Cotton Cuffed Beanie tout
Don’t Spend a Fortune on Presents—Shop These Luxury Fashion and Home Gifts for Under $50
TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds
These Shopper-Loved Wireless Earbuds Make for a Great Last-Minute Gift—and They’re on Sale for Up to 54% Off
Tata Harper skin care
This Shopper-Adored Skincare Line Drastically Smoothed My Skin's Texture in 1 Month—and It's All on Sale
Gift Guide Editor's Cyber Monday Gift Picks
Here’s What Our Gift Guide Editor Is Getting for Everyone on Her Christmas List This Year
Nordstrom Cozy Finds
The Cozier, the Better! Shop 16 Warm and Comfy Finds From Nordstrom While They’re Still on Sale for Cyber Week
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Hereâs Everything (Under $55) That Iâm Buying This Cyber Monday tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything (Under $50) That I’m Buying This Cyber Monday
Eddie Bauer - Queen Sheets, Cotton Flannel Bedding Set Tout
Even Hot Sleepers Love This Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheet Set—and It’s on Sale for Cyber Week
Everlane sale tout
Everlane’s Extended Cyber Week Sale Includes Its Popular Cashmere Pieces, and Prices Start at $30
Brooklinen Robe One-Off tout
This Ultra-Soft Brooklinen Robe Majorly Upgraded My Nightly Routine, and It’s at Its Lowest Price of the Year
HomeShopping Editor Buying Ahead of BF Tout
From Grout Cleaners to Fluffy Comforters, Here’s What Our Home Shopping Editor Is Buying Ahead of Black Friday
Target obsessed Black Friday
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These Are the 15 Black Friday Finds You Can’t Miss