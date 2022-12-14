This Luxe Linen Sheet Set Keeps Me Cozy and My Husband Cool at the Exact Same Time, and It’s Up to 55% Off

Some like it hot, but that’s never the case when it comes to sleeping. While I admit to enjoying a cozier, more bundled up experience in my bedroom during the winter, I certainly don’t want to wake up in the middle of the night sweating. This is especially true for my husband, someone who enjoys light, breathable fabrics and who’s never met a thermostat he didn’t immediately set to 62 degrees. As you might imagine, the topic of our bedding has always been a struggle.

That all changed after I received a sample of the Cozy Earth Linen Sheet Set. These sheets are made out of a shockingly soft linen and bamboo blend and have only become even more comfortable with each wash. They give me that warm and snug feeling I’m looking for this time of year, and are able to stay cool enough for my husband to sleep soundly without overheating.

And to make things even more intriguing, the sheets are up to 55 percent off right now as part of a sitewide holiday sale.

Cozy Earth

To buy: From $144 (was $319); cozyearth.com.

These Goldilocks sheets come in five serene neutral shades that could easily blend in with nearly any decor and are available in six sizes so every member of your household can experience their magic.

And we’re not the only ones who love these deep-pocket, pilling-resistant sheets. Shoppers say they feel like “sleeping on luxury,” and call them “quality sheets” that are “worth the buy.” Another person said their husband always sleeps hot but that he was “most pleased” with these cooling sheets. And a third said that these “quality sheets” make a “great gift”—which feels like a major win at this dramatically reduced price this time of year.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone very deserving on your holiday list, add the Cozy Earth Linen Sheet Set to your cart now while the color and size you want is still in stock and on sale today.

