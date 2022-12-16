This Versatile, Smoothing Setting Powder Is the Key to All-Day Makeup—and It's Only $6

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 16, 2022 05:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Setting powders can make or break your beauty look: The perfect one will give you a filter-like finish, but a bad one will leave you feeling cakey. Longevity is also important—you want something that will hold up throughout the day. The good news? You don’t have to shell out a lot of cash for a reliable face powder. More than 76,000 Amazon shoppers have found a solution under $6: the iconic Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder.

Coty is a vintage brand that launched the Airspun powder in 1935, with hints of its legacy status embedded in its minimalist yet statement-making orange packaging that beauty savants immediately recognize. (Yes, it likely sat on your grandmother’s vanity without you even realizing). While the finishing powder may have evolved over the years, its esteemed reputation has remained the same, earning it the top spot as the best-selling face powder. Typically you can find it at drugstores for anywhere between $6 to $10, but you can grab it on sale at Amazon for just under $6.

Proving you don't need to shell out tons of cash for an effective finishing powder, Coty's low-cost, finely milled formula doesn't skimp on quality and is often compared to higher-end brands by reviewers. According to the brand, it can reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes, and dark spots with a smooth, velvety finish. The versatile Airspun powder can be used as a setting powder, foundation, and for baking the under-eye area. It comes in translucent and translucent extra coverage as well as honey beige, sun tan, rosy beige, and naturally neutral.

One shopper couldn't stop gushing about the "natural and dewy" finish they achieved with it. "Even if I do go a little overboard, it still doesn't look cakey. This is seriously the best stuff ever," they added. Its long-lasting performance "stunned" a second reviewer who was recommended the Coty setting powder by a friend. "You can't beat this price, and the tin lasts forever. I've had the same one for one whole year, and I'm not even close to using it all yet," they explained.

Achieve the second-skin finish you've been yearning for with the Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder. Add this to your makeup collection, and never deal with a cakey face again.

