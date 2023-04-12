Shoppers Swear by These ‘Soft, Fluffy, and Absorbent’ Towels, and They’re 40% Off Right Now

They’re Amazon best-sellers for a reason.

Published on April 12, 2023

Bathrooms should be a space for self-care and relaxation, but that doesn’t mean you need to transform your bathroom into a full-on spa. Even small, everyday upgrades can make your space feel more luxurious. An easy upgrade? Treating yourself to new bath towels will elevate your showering and bathing experience by allowing you to wrap yourself up in softness afterward. For the ultimate everyday pampering experience, snag Amazon’s best-selling towels, which are currently on sale for 40 percent off.

Cotton Paradise’s Six-Piece Towel Set is made of 100 percent Turkish cotton to produce plush towels that are super absorbent and breathable. The set includes two bath towels (27 by 54 inches), two hand towels (16 by 28 inches), and two washcloths (13 by 13 inches). One set is more than enough for one, and while they’re on sale, you can stock up on multiple sets to fill your linen closet. 

Cotton Paradise 6 Piece Towel Set

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $67); amazon.com.

The Turkish cotton towels have been pre-combed to remove small fibers, keeping only the long fibers for the thickest towels with the highest absorbency and luxurious feel. It’s worth noting that the brand recommends washing before use, also—but they’re easy to care for. Simply ash warm with like colors and tumble dry low. Just be sure to avoid fabric softeners—luckily the towels are so soft on their own, so avoiding that part should be easy.

The towels have a weight of 600 to 900 GSM (grams per square meter), making them thicker and more durable than the average towel.  And there’s a set for just about every bathroom design: Get the set in your choice of 13 colors, ranging from crisp black and white to bright bolds like yellow and violet. 

Cotton Paradise 6 Piece Towel Set

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $67); amazon.com.

With over 25,700 five-star ratings, the towels are definitely a shopper favorite. One five-star reviewer named the set “[The] best towels” they’ve “ever had”—even when compared to pricier alternatives. “I have had these towels for almost three years and will certainly be reordering when the time comes. They are still soft, fluffy, and absorbent after all this time." Another reviewer shared that they finally found “exactly” what they’d “been looking for” in this set, after having “bought and returned so many sets of towels in search of softness that won’t break the bank.” The reviewer added that they then bought multiple sets for their home.

Small luxuries don’t have to break the bank, and stocking your bathroom with the Cotton Paradise Six-Piece Towel Set will have you looking forward to a warm bath or shower after a long day. For a limited time, get the towels for 40 percent off at Amazon.

