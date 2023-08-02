This Viral TikTok Edible Cookie Dough Recipe Has an Unexpected Ingredient—Cottage Cheese

TikTok is full of viral videos. And some are so bizarre you actually have to try them to see what all the fuss is about. Meet cottage cheese edible cookie dough.

TikToker Jake Cohen (@jakecohen) recently posted the recipe for the questionable cookie dough. “I'm honestly ashamed to share this recipe, but, uhh, I'm kind of obsessed with it."



Here's Cohen's recipe for cottage cheese cookie dough:

1 pound low-fat cottage cheese

1/4 cup maple syrup

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups almond flour

1/2 cup vanilla protein powder

1 cup dark chocolate chips

First, blend together the cottage cheese, vanilla extract, and maple syrup. Next, stir in the almond flour and vanilla protein powder until well-mixed, then fold in the chocolate chips.

This recipe makes a large portion, so Cohen suggests storing in an airtight container in the refrigerator. If you want a smaller portion, try halving or quartering the recipe.

You cannot bake this cookie dough into actual cookies. It’s meant to be eaten as-is.

One commenter who tried the recipe was a huge fan saying, "I don’t think you understand the chokehold this recipe has on me and my husband. I have to make a new batch EVERY day."

For those allergic or sensitive to almond flour, several commenters tried swapping in oat flour or coconut flour with successful results.

Cottage cheese in general is big on TikTok right now, appearing in everything from pasta to ice cream. One TikToker even posted a video of her favorite lunch, which consists of raw vegetables, a sausage, and (of course) cottage cheese, all smothered in mustard. But what’s the fascination with this classic dairy-based food?

Cottage cheese has many health benefits, including the fact that it's packed with protein. The curds and whey part of the cheese-making process first came into vogue during World War I when meat was in short supply, and the general public was looking for other ways to get their daily protein intake met. Aside from protein, cottage cheese is a good source of probiotics and important nutrients like calcium, phosphorus, selenium, and B vitamins.

