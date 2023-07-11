Costco Is Putting a Stop to Membership Sharing—Here's What You Need to Know

Read this before you think about borrowing a friend's Costco card.

By
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Published on July 11, 2023
If you were thinking of sharing a Costco card with a friend or family member, think again. 

After noticing an increase in membership sharing, the warehouse superstore is tightening its membership program in stores nationwide.

Now, shoppers will be asked to show their membership card with every purchase—even at self-checkout. If the card does not have a photo, shoppers will be asked to show a photo ID to verify their identity.

As self-checkouts expanded in stores, so did sharing membership cards. But paying for your own $60 annual membership (which includes two cards for people living at the same address) might be in your best interest. The cost of the membership is one of the reasons why Costco continues to keep its prices low. Plus, there are tons of other Costco membership benefits besides the ability to buy in bulk, like bottled water delivery, discounted gasoline, and even travel booking.

And if you want to get something from the food court on your way out, you’ll need to show your membership card there as well—another way of tightening up membership rules. In 2020, Costco announced those without a membership would no longer be able to dine in-store without a membership.

Costco is among other companies working to crack down on membership sharing. In May, Netflix announced shared member pricing to prevent users from giving passwords to people outside their households.

