Shoppers Say This Hydrating Essence ‘Works Like Magic’ for Smooth and Clear Skin

And it’s only $13.

By
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury

Published on February 10, 2023 01:00PM EST

COSRX Power Essence tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

It's easy to find beauty deals on Amazon that will help restore your skin's natural, glowing glory, especially during the winter months. While there are many products on the market to choose from, it can be hard to find something that works for all skin types. If you’re looking for products that hydrate and tone your skin, check out this moisturizing Cosrx Power Essence shoppers are loving for their skincare routine. And it’s on sale for only $13. 

Thousands of Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about the best-selling power essence. The essence is made from 96 percent snail mucin to soothe damaged skin, blur dark spots, and deliver moisture that lasts all day. The brand suggests applying it to your face and neck after cleansing and toning, but before using moisturizer. 

For those who’re looking for an essence to help achieve glowing, hydrated skin in any climate, this multitasking essence is dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, free of harmful ingredients, and works on all skin types. Reviewers describe witnessing a long-lasting effect after one application, leaving their skin “feeling smooth and moisturized all day long.” Another shopper said it “works like magic” to heal their skin. 

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Amazon

To buy: $13 (was $25); amazon.com.

“I firmly believe that this product is key for my skincare,” one reviewer said, adding that they use this along with moisturizer to give them “glass skin.” Another five-star reviewer raved how after applying this essence on their skin “felt so soft and hydrated,” adding, “It’s definitely worth incorporating it into your skincare routine.” 

Along with improved skin appearance, a reviewer shared they have “been using this for years” for their combination-dry, acne-prone skin, and loves how this essence “absorbs well into the skin” and works well with other products.

Grab the all-in-one hydrating product shoppers love at Amazon on sale for $13. 

More Must-Shop Deals

