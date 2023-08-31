Style Skincare Cosrx’s Best-Selling Snail Mucin Serum With 34,100+ Perfect Ratings Is Now 34% Off It can even help soothe sunburns. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 31, 2023 08:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington Snail essence for your skin? No, it’s not a joke—it’s the latest skincare ingredient to know about. It may sound strange, but snail mucin (aka slime) has a number of potential benefits, like providing hydration and reducing inflammation. If you’re ready to give snail mucin a try, shop the best-selling Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence at Amazon for 34 percent off. The dermatologist-tested serum contains 96.3 percent filtered snail secretion. And don’t worry—no snails are harmed in the process of obtaining it. In addition to mucin, the formula also includes allantoin to help decrease irritation and soothe skin and panthenol to hydrate and lock in moisture. It has a lightweight texture that absorbs quickly and can be layered with moisturizer without feeling too heavy on your face. Even the most sensitive skin types can benefit from the serum, as it’s 100 percent natural, hypoallergenic, and free from parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, according to the brand. Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $16 Shoppers Swear Their Skin ‘Looks Like Porcelain’ Thanks to Cosrx’s Best-Selling Moisturizer That’s 52% Off Amazon shoppers love the viral essence so much that they’ve awarded it nearly 34,300 perfect ratings. One reviewer even commented, “This product has transformed my skin in just one week!” They added that their oily-combination skin has “never felt so nourished,” yet it didn’t cause any breakouts. Another Amazon customer said that it “does wonders” for their skin, adding that it has “literally never been softer.” The healing properties of the serum are useful for eczema flare ups, too. Customers say that it’s “restorative” and it helps get rid of “flaky, dry skin from eczema.” Plus, there’s an “unexpected benefit” to snail mucin: calming sunburn. “Not only did it give me instant relief, [but] literally within a half an hour, my sunburn was significantly less red,” commented one shopper. If you’re on the hunt for a new serum, give the Cosrx snail mucin essence a shot. You can snag it on sale for $16 at Amazon. Don’t forget to shop even more must-have moisturizers and serums from Amazon below, too. Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer Amazon Buy on Amazon $26 $19 Cosrx Snail Radiance Dual Essence Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum Ulta Buy on Amazon $22 $15 Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Serum Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $23 Cerave Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon Buy on Amazon $23 $17 Good Molecules Daily Brightening Serum Amazon Buy on Amazon $8 Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $15 Aveeno Calm and Restore Triple Oat Serum Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $15 Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products These Popular Bottle Cleaning Brushes Are Down to Just $1 Apiece Ahead of Labor Day After 3 Years of Washing Musty Camp Clothes in Multiple Cycles, I Was Shocked This Detergent Cleaned Them in 1 This Exclusive Code Will Save You 20% on Bissell’s ‘Magic’ Little Green Machine