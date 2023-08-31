Cosrx’s Best-Selling Snail Mucin Serum With 34,100+ Perfect Ratings Is Now 34% Off

It can even help soothe sunburns.

Published on August 31, 2023 08:00PM EDT

Snail essence for your skin? No, it’s not a joke—it’s the latest skincare ingredient to know about.

It may sound strange, but snail mucin (aka slime) has a number of potential benefits, like providing hydration and reducing inflammation. If you’re ready to give snail mucin a try, shop the best-selling Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence at Amazon for 34 percent off. 

The dermatologist-tested serum contains 96.3 percent filtered snail secretion. And don’t worry—no snails are harmed in the process of obtaining it. In addition to mucin, the formula also includes allantoin to help decrease irritation and soothe skin and panthenol to hydrate and lock in moisture. It has a lightweight texture that absorbs quickly and can be layered with moisturizer without feeling too heavy on your face. Even the most sensitive skin types can benefit from the serum, as it’s 100 percent natural, hypoallergenic, and free from parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, according to the brand.

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Amazon

Amazon shoppers love the viral essence so much that they’ve awarded it nearly 34,300 perfect ratings. One reviewer even commented, “This product has transformed my skin in just one week!” They added that their oily-combination skin has “never felt so nourished,” yet it didn’t cause any breakouts. Another Amazon customer said that it “does wonders” for their skin, adding that it has “literally never been softer.” 

The healing properties of the serum are useful for eczema flare ups, too. Customers say that it’s “restorative” and it helps get rid of “flaky, dry skin from eczema.” Plus, there’s an “unexpected benefit” to snail mucin: calming sunburn. “Not only did it give me instant relief, [but] literally within a half an hour, my sunburn was significantly less red,” commented one shopper

If you’re on the hunt for a new serum, give the Cosrx snail mucin essence a shot. You can snag it on sale for $16 at Amazon. Don’t forget to shop even more must-have moisturizers and serums from Amazon below, too.

Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer

Amazon COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer 3.52 oz

Amazon

Cosrx Snail Radiance Dual Essence

COSRX Niacinamide 5% + Snail Mucin 74% Dual

Amazon

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum

Ulta

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Serum

Amazon Olay Regenerist Serum, 1.7 Fl Oz

Amazon

Cerave Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Cerave Hyaluronic Acid Serum with Vitamin B5 and Ceramides for Dry Skin

Amazon

Good Molecules Daily Brightening Serum

Amazon Good Molecules Daily Brightening Serum 30ml/1oz - Hydrating

Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Amazon

Aveeno Calm and Restore Triple Oat Serum

Amazon Aveeno Calm + Restore Triple Oat Hydrating Face Serum

Amazon

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops 

Amazon Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Mini

Amazon
