Shoppers Swear Their Skin ‘Looks Like Porcelain’ Thanks to Cosrx’s Best-Selling Moisturizer That’s 52% Off

You probably have that one skincare product that’s been part of your nightly routine for, well, forever. The issue is what worked for you 20 years ago may not be what your skin needs right now. Read: It’s time to change it up. One way to find items that are known and loved is to find a best-seller—and this hydrating Cosrx facial moisturizer is top of the line. Oh, and it’s also 52 percent off at Amazon right now.

As an Amazon best-seller, you know that the Cosrx Advanced Snail 92 All-in-One Cream is the real deal. It has more than 15,500 five-star ratings on Amazon to date from shoppers who are obsessed with it for delivering youthful-looking skin after use. In fact, one shopper looking to smooth wrinkles wrote, “This cream instantly reversed my fine lines. My skin was noticeably smoother after just a few days,” while another said, “I could see a difference overnight with this.”

Cosrx Advanced Snail 92 All-in-One Cream

Amazon

The Cosrx cream is formulated with snail mucin, otherwise known as snail secretion, which naturally soothes the skin and provides an even skin tone. It’s one reason why many reviewers with sensitive or acne-prone skin love this facial moisturizer. Additionally, the cream also has hydrating ingredients like sodium hyaluronate, allantoin, and panthenol. Plus, its adenosine addition helps your skin produce more collagen, giving you a plump appearance.

You’ll notice this pick has a velvety, somewhat slimy texture that people say feels nice on the skin, and unlike some other creams, doesn’t feel oily whatsoever. Shoppers also confirm you don’t need a lot of cream to moisturize the face—a little goes a long way! And the Cosrx also has a gel-like feel that absorbs quickly into the skin and “hydrates the skin for hours.”

One shopper with dry, combination skin loves the product so much, they’ve been using it for three years. “I love how moisturized my skin feels and how it hydrates my skin on a deeper level,” they wrote. “My skin feels really plump and hydrated after using this product.”

Another reviewer who uses the cream both day and night says the all-in-one moisturizer “is like magic.” The shopper wrote, “This does it all. My sensitive, dry, rosacea-prone, menopausal skin is like glass—smooth, supple, even [though] I’m 55.” And one last fan wrote, “My skin looks like porcelain every time I use this! Just glowing and hydrated.”

Now’s your chance to score the Cosrx hydrating facial cream that shoppers swear by for just $12. Remember, it’s on sale on Amazon now, but who knows for how long!

