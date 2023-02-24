2 Million Cosori Air Fryers Sold at Target, Best Buy Recalled Due To Fire Risk

The appliances were sold nationwide, and online.

By
Samantha Leffler
Samantha Leffler
Samantha Leffler

Samantha is the senior food editor at RealSimple and previously launched the US Weekly food vertical, where she wrote about the intersection of food and pop culture.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023
air-fryer-recall
Photo:

courtesy

If you own a Cosori air fryer, you might want to check the make and model of the appliance. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, approximately two million Cosori air fryers have just been recalled because they pose a serious fire and burn risk. Per the notice, a wire connection in the air fryers can overheat, causing the appliances to catch on fire. 

This recall applies to about two million Cosori air fryers sold nationwide at brick-and-mortar retailers including Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot, as well as online retailers such as Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Walmart. An additional 250,000 defective air fryers were sold in Canada, and another 21,000 were sold in Mexico. The appliances were available to purchase from June 2018 through December 2022, and retailed for $70 to $130. The model numbers of the recalled air fryers are listed below:

CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, and CP258-AF. 

The brand name “Cosori” is on the front of each unit, while the model number is printed on the bottom label, as well as on the accompanying user manual. The recalled units have either a 3.7-quart or 5.8-quart capacity, and were sold in black, gray, white, blue, or red colors.

Per the CPSC, so far there have been 205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating, and smoking. That figure includes 10 reports of minor, superficial burn injuries, as well as 23 reports of minor property damage.

Since the recalled air fryers have proven to be hazardous, the CPSC recommends consumers stop using them immediately. Instead, owners of the recalled air fryers should contact Cosori to receive their choice of a free replacement air fryer, or another Cosori product. To do this, customers must register at recall.cosori.com. Then, during registration, consumers must provide their contact information and submit photos of the recalled unit with the cord cut off. No receipt is needed to receive a replacement.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
crockpot-recall
Nearly 1 Million Crock-Pots Are Being Recalled for Burn Risk—Here's What You Should Know
airborne gummies
More than 3.7 Million Bottles of Airborne Gummies Recalled From Target, Walmart, and More Due to "Injury Hazard"
Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Everyone on Your List
The 62 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Everyone on Your List
Made In Presidents Day Sale CPC Tout
These Best-Selling Kitchenware Items Are on Rare Sale for Presidents’ Day Weekend
Air Fryer Strawberry Hand Pies
Jammy Hand Pies
2 hrs 25 mins
How to save money - best ways to save money (dollar balls)
Our Best-Ever Tips for Saving Money
air-fryer
Here's Exactly What You Should Know Before You Use Your New Air Fryer
brie-and-camembert-cheese-recall-realsimple-GettyImages-1179761867
Cheese Sold Nationwide at Whole Foods, Albertsons, More Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
The Laundress Recall
The Laundress Cleaning Products Have Been Recalled Due to Safety Concerns
falafel-recall-realsimple-GettyImages-1272453516
Aldi Frozen Falafel Sold in 38 States Recalled Due to E. coli
A stack of five slices of chicken ham isolated on blue with a recall logo on it.
More Than 234,000 Pounds of Cooked Pork Products Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven
This Genius $65 Kitchen Gadget With 14,000 Perfect Ratings Is a ‘Game Changer’ for Snacks and Dinner Time
KooMall 3D Rose Ice Molds tout
Decorative Ice Molds Improve Everything I Drink—Here Are 8 to Start Your Collection, All Under $15
freeze dried blueberries
Freeze-Dried Blueberries Sold Nationwide Recalled Due to Presence of Lead
air-fryer-recipes: potatoes
16 Best Air Fryer Recipes That Are *Almost* Too Good to Be True
One of the best coffee makers with grinders on a kitchen counter being tested
The 6 Best Coffee Makers With Grinders of 2023, Tested and Reviewed