If you own a Cosori air fryer, you might want to check the make and model of the appliance. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, approximately two million Cosori air fryers have just been recalled because they pose a serious fire and burn risk. Per the notice, a wire connection in the air fryers can overheat, causing the appliances to catch on fire.



This recall applies to about two million Cosori air fryers sold nationwide at brick-and-mortar retailers including Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot, as well as online retailers such as Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Walmart. An additional 250,000 defective air fryers were sold in Canada, and another 21,000 were sold in Mexico. The appliances were available to purchase from June 2018 through December 2022, and retailed for $70 to $130. The model numbers of the recalled air fryers are listed below:

CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, and CP258-AF.



The brand name “Cosori” is on the front of each unit, while the model number is printed on the bottom label, as well as on the accompanying user manual. The recalled units have either a 3.7-quart or 5.8-quart capacity, and were sold in black, gray, white, blue, or red colors.



Per the CPSC, so far there have been 205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating, and smoking. That figure includes 10 reports of minor, superficial burn injuries, as well as 23 reports of minor property damage.

Since the recalled air fryers have proven to be hazardous, the CPSC recommends consumers stop using them immediately. Instead, owners of the recalled air fryers should contact Cosori to receive their choice of a free replacement air fryer, or another Cosori product. To do this, customers must register at recall.cosori.com. Then, during registration, consumers must provide their contact information and submit photos of the recalled unit with the cord cut off. No receipt is needed to receive a replacement.