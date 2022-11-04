I’m Notoriously Picky About Bed Pillows, and This Hybrid Pillow Finally Won Me Over

It supports any sleep position, too.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith Headshot
Grace Smith
Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, her work has been published in Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Well+Good, The Quality Edit, and more, as well as the book review blog she founded 11+ years ago.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 4, 2022 06:00PM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Coop The Original Pillow
Photo:

Coop

I am notoriously picky when it comes to bed pillows. While I used to be able to sink into the cool luxury of a hotel pillow, nowadays I’ll lie awake for ages when I’m away from my own bed. I love a squishy, supportive memory foam, and I’ve been known to pack my pillow in my suitcase—even when it takes up the bulk of the space. This past summer, I discovered a new favorite pillow, one that elevated my standard even higher.

When Coop sent me The Original pillow in a queen size to try, I was a skeptic. As a product reviewer, I’ve tried many different pillows, but none have made me want to give up the memory foam basics I’ve slept on since college. I’m picky enough that even one night of sleep with a pillow I don’t love turns me into the likes of the Princess and the Pea, so venturing into the unknown sounded unappetizing. 

Upon opening, I noticed its texture and puffiness. Made from the brand’s proprietary blend of medium firm, cross-cut memory foam and microfiber fill, The Original pillow offers adjustable comfort with extra fill included in your package if you’re looking for something a bit fluffier. I slept with the pillow as-is, curious about its shape and comfort. If I’d wanted to add more volume, I could have added up to a half-pound of additional fill.

Coop The Original Pillow

Coop

To buy: From $72; coophomegoods.com.

My previous pillows emphasized the memory foam aspect; they felt heavy in a way I sank into every night. Coop’s version is airier. If I pressed down on it and then removed my hand, the pillow would expand back to its normal shape pretty quickly. The weight-to-plush combination feels like the best of both worlds, and the shredded fill allows me to shape my pillow however I’d like. This was especially helpful on nights after tough workouts in which my sore neck benefited from this pillow’s support.

My sleep position varies: I sleep on my back, side, and stomach throughout the night. And I occasionally sleep with a pillow over most of my face to block the noise from the cityscape outside. The Original has experienced a myriad of arrangements and uses in my testing, and it’s been comfortable for each. 

The next breaking point for me is usually temperature. I tend to run warm while I sleep, even though I love bundling up, so I need my bedding to be cooling. While the Original pillow is not advertised as a cooling pillow—and has no technical features that convey it to be—I found it to be more than satisfactory in my hunt for cooling bedding. I never overheat with this model. The outer cover is also ultra-soft due to a blend of viscose rayon and polyester fabric. While I obviously use a pillow case, I often wish I could just sleep bare on the pillow, or find a case that’s exactly like its outer covering; it feels that good.

Coop pillows are crafted in the U.S. and they’re cruelty-free. The pillow is GREENGUARD certified with CertiPur-US certified foam, meaning it's made without heavy metals, ozone depleters, flame retardants, and other unsavory emissions. As a bonus, each pillow is also machine-washable, which helps reduce the bacteria buildup that often reduces a pillow’s longevity, and is backed by a five-year warranty. Free shipping, returns, and a 100-night sleep trial make it even easier to try out the Original.

If you’re as picky as I am, the Original pillow by Coop is a great value for a variety of sleepers. Its hybrid construction makes it likely to win you over—as does its adjustable nature. Wake up feeling rested after heading to Coop to buy the pillow for $72.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
best foam pillows
The 10 Best Foam Pillows, According to Our Testing
best cooling pillows
The 10 Best Cooling Pillows, According to Our Tests
Side Sleeper Pillows
The 8 Best Pillows for Side Sleepers, According to Our In-Depth Testing
best pillows
The 10 Best Pillows for Every Type of Sleeper, According to Our Tests
Best Down Pillows
The 9 Best Down Pillows of 2022, According to Our Tests
Casper Cooling Pillow Launch
I Tried Casper's New Foam Pillow, and It's as Cooling and Supportive as Promised
Amazon Pillow
The Best Pillows for Neck Pain, According to Customer Reviews
Nolah mattress sale
I No Longer Struggle With Night Sweats Thanks to This Cooling Mattress—and It's Currently $700 Off
Knit Weighted Blanket
I Normally Overheat Under Weighted Blankets, but This Chunky Knit Version Is Breathable Enough for Any Season
The Carson Sweater Tout
This Simple Sweater Set Is My Secret to Dressing Polished—but Still Comfy—This Fall
Best Amazon Beauty Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying From Its Annual Beauty Sale
The 10 Best Weighted Blankets of 2022
The 10 Best Weighted Blankets of 2022, According to Our Tests
Casper Sale
Almost Everything on My Bed Is From Casper—and All of My Favorite Items Are on Sale for Up to 50% Off
Marlow The Pillow
I've Struggled With Insomnia for Years, but I've Never Slept Better Thanks to This Customizable Pillow
Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Bedding
My Favorite Amazon Sheets With 20,600+ Five Star Ratings Are Up to 80% Off Today
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige’s Iconic Lip Sleeping Mask Saved My Dry, Cracked Lips—and It’s at Its Lowest Price All Year Right Now