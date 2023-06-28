This Popular Pillow Brand Just Launched a Blanket That’s Actually Cold to the Touch

I am notoriously a terrible sleeper, so im always on the hunt for the most effective products to make every snooze my favorite and frankly, there’s a high bar. Despite testing dozens of pillows, from downy feathered to memory foam, one brand sticks out as my favorite (to the extent that I stuff it in my carry-on suitcase when I travel): Coop Home Goods.

Launched in July, its most recent collection might be its best yet: the Cool+ system, which has a distinctive cooling quality sure to satisfy even the hottest and most disrupted of sleepers. I got the opportunity to test the collection—consisting of sheets, pillows, and a seriously magical blanket—a few months early, and have spent the last two months bursting to share it with other shoppers after it transformed my sleep and improved my summer. It’s that good.

Coop

To buy: from $168; coophomegoods.com.

When most brands say “cooling,” I’m pretty sure they mean “cool side of the pillow” rather than “ice cold.” However, the Cool+ collection is so distinctively chilly that my roommates and I force practically every friend who enters our household to feel it and marvel at its quality. It’s our party trick this summer. To us, the temperature change is simply mind-blowing and frankly somewhat confusing. How did Coop Home Goods get their fabric to feel like an AC unit (in the best possible way?)

The Cool+ Blanket is a double-sided hypoallergenic marvel with a nylon and spandex blend cover. The interior has the brand’s cooling fill technology—poly and cooling nylon blend fill. It’s moisture-wicking so you don’t have to worry about sweating through those sweltering summer nights. It even scored a whopping 428 out of a .500 scale during lab tests measuring the “feel temperature” (called a Qmax) of its fabric, which the brand notes is “far cooler to the touch than bamboo, silk, or other name-brand synthetic fabrics.”

As a professional product reviewer, my two cents: I’ve never felt another fabric, blanket, or cooling sheet that even comes close to whatever this technology is. The Cool+ Blanket itself is available starting in a throw size for $99, with the regular version available in a full/queen or king/cal king size. Color-wise, you can pick between white or a gray blue shade.

Coop

To buy: from $138; coophomegoods.com.

The upgraded Eden Cool+ Pillow is notable too, with the brand releasing several variations for sleeping positions, such as the Eden Cool+ Crescent Pillow made for side and back sleepers alongside the Eden Cool+ Cut Out Pillow made for dedicated side sleepers. You’ll also want the sheets and pillowcases that comprise the Cool+ collection, available in the same white and gray-blue colorways. While of course the collection’s cool-touch effect is amplified by the volume of the blanket, I loved the sheets’ silky and luxurious feel.

Coop

To buy: $39; coophomegoods.com.

As someone who’s lived in Florida and was living in Hawaii while testing this collection—and who’s suffered plenty of summers without air conditioning—these struck me as a must-have for any hot sleepers. To address my family’s concern when I raved about the collection, that it might be too cold, fear not: I tend to prefer bundling up when I sleep to feel “cozy,” and in Goldilocks terms, the Cool+ collection was just right.

Coop Home Goods long won me over with its fabulous pillows, but my friends and family have waited with bated breath for the Cool+ collection to drop because I will not stop talking about how life-changing the Cool+ Blanket has been to my sleep. The chilly-to-the-touch feel and sensorial pleasure of each item in the collection—the pillow, sheets, and blanket—is transformative, worthwhile, and feels like a fair price for its value (even a steal!) Shop the Cool+ collection now at the Coop Home Goods website starting at just $39.

