12 Best-Selling Amazon Finds Shoppers Use to Keep Cool In the Summer—All Under $100

Discover popular items from brands like Levoit, Keurig, and more.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 04:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Best Selling Cooling Essentials Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

As summer temperatures continue to rise, your air conditioner may not be the only cooling tool you need. If you’re undergoing a heat wave and need some extra ideas to stay comfortable and hydrated, look no further. These popular Amazon finds are sure to help you keep cool while inside your home and on the go. An added bonus? They’re all under $100.

Amazon’s Best-Sellers list is filled with cooling products designed to deal with the season’s hot weather. You can expect to find a variety of items loved by shoppers like countertop ice makers, portable fans, bamboo sheets, and more. And they’re all from popular brands like Levoit, Keurig, and Cuisinart. Plus, several picks are on sale, with prices dropping to just $14. 

Cooling Essentials Under $100 at Amazon

Silonn Countertop Ice Maker

Amazon Silonn Ice Maker Countertop

Amazon

This countertop ice maker with more than 15,600 five-star ratings is on sale for $90 right now. The Amazon best-seller makes up to nine ice cubes in just minutes and provides a quick, easy “never ending ice supply” for shoppers. You can choose small or large cubes to create your favorite iced beverages.The ice maker’s compact design is perfect for smaller kitchen spaces and its portable build makes it perfect to use when lounging on the patio, RV camping, or really anywhere with an outlet.  

Jisulife Portable Neck Fan

Amazon JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan, Hands Free Bladeless Fan, 4000

Amazon

Stay refreshed while you’re outside with this portable neck fan. Whether you’re commuting in the city, relaxing poolside, or running errands outdoors, this wearable fan instantly cools you down. The popular item has secured more than 25,800 five-star ratings and is dubbed the “best solution to beat the heat” and an “absolute lifesaver” during heatwaves. Simply place it around your neck and enjoy up to three hours of breeze. The best part? It’s on sale with an additional coupon available for a total price of $28. 

Hotel Sheets Direct Viscose Bamboo Sheet Set

Amazon Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Viscose Derived from Bamboo Sheets

Amazon

Sleep soundly through the night with this Hotel Sheets set that is “silky soft and cooling against the skin.” The sheets are perfect for hot summer nights thanks to its breathable material made from bamboo. Each set comes with a flat and fitted sheet, as well as two pillowcases. Plus, you don’t have to worry about cranking down the air conditioner because these sheets are moisture and sweat resistant. And when you’re ready to clean the sheets, simply add the set to your laundry pile. Choose from 15 different colors and sizes anywhere between twin and California king. 

Interested in seeing even more cooling essentials under $100? Continue scrolling to find more best-selling picks, or head on over to Amazon to view the full assortment. 

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker

Amazon Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine, 1.5 Quart Sorbet, Frozen Yogurt

Amazon

Amazon Basics Small Room Fan

Amazon Amazon Basics 3 Speed Small Room Air Circulator Fan

Amazon

Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier

Amazon LEVOIT Air Purifier

Amazon

Weekender Gel Memory Foam Pillow

Amazon Weekender Gel Memory Foam Pillow

Amazon

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker

Amazon Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker

Amazon

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan 

Amazon JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan

Amazon

Bedsure Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket

Amazon Bedsure 100% Cotton Blankets Queen Size

Amazon

Relpom Slushie Maker Cup

Amazon RELPOM Slushie Maker Cup

Amazon

Tripole Mini Handheld Fan

Amazon TriPole Mini Handheld Fan Battery Operated Small Personal

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Target Hidden Dress Shop Tout
Target’s Secret Dress Shop Has ‘Soft and Incredibly Flattering’ Summer-to-Fall Styles That Start at Just $14
Maidenform DreamWire Underwire Bra Deal tout
The Comfortable Bra That Feels Like Wearing a ‘Second Skin With a Little Lift’ Is Up to 58% Off on Amazon
Target Dorm Must-Haves Tout
Target Has All the Under-$30 College Dorm Must-Haves You Need, From Sheet Sets to Storage Solutions
Related Articles
Best Deals Under $25 Tout
The 50 Best Deals on Home, Fashion, and Kitchen Happening on Amazon This Week—Up to 79% Off
Cooling Home Section Tout
This Amazon Home Section Is Bursting With Under-$100 Cooling Fans and Air Purifiers from Bissell, Holmes, and More
Tested Products Roundup Tout
The 50 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on All Our Favorite Real Simple-Tested Products
Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 150 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup Extended Deals Tout
These Are the 94 Best Deals You Can Still Shop After Amazon Prime Day
Levoit Air Purifier One-Off Tout
Shoppers Say They ‘Felt the Difference in Minutes’ With Levoit’s Best-Selling Air Purifier, and It’s Still on Sale
Summer Hosting Must-Haves Tout
These Are the Summer Hosting Essentials You Need to Grab Before Your Next Party—All Under $30 at Amazon
Shark Storefront Roundup Tout
Shark’s Popular Robot, Cordless, and Stick Vacuums Are All on Sale in Its New Amazon Section, Up to 44% Off
Space-Saving Dorm Room Finds Tout
Wow, These Under-$30 Space-Saving Amazon Finds Will Instantly Organize Your Small Room or Dorm
Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals Tout
You Don't Have to Wait for Prime Day to Save Up to 60% on Kitchen Tools, Cookware, Appliances, and More
Amazon Prime Day KitchenAid 5 Cup Food Chopper with Extra Work Bowl adidas Women's Loungewear Essentials High-Waisted Logo Leggings
We Found 54 of the Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Deals for You to Shop, From Fire Pits to Air Purifiers
Vacation-Worthy Tropical Fashion Essentials Tout
Tropical Maxi Dresses, Straw Hats, and Heeled Sandals Are All Under $50 in This Hidden Amazon Section
Amazon Prime Day Thrasio and Perch Deals Tout
These 15 Amazon Prime Day Deals Have a Combined 869,000+ Perfect Ratings, and They’re All Up to 61% Off
PD Most Wished For Tout
These Are the Best Home Deals From Amazon’s Most Wished-for Storefront—All Under $100
Amazon Prime Day JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan Tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This Wearable Neck Fan a ‘Summer Lifesaver,’ and You Can Grab It for Up to 40% Off
Prime Day Tested Air Purifier Roundup Tout
The Best Air Purifier We Tested Is Still on Sale for Prime Day—Plus 4 More Air Purifier Deals Up to $150 Off