12 Best-Selling Amazon Finds Shoppers Use to Keep Cool In the Summer—All Under $100 Discover popular items from brands like Levoit, Keurig, and more. By Gabriella Maestri Published on August 2, 2023 04:00AM EDT As summer temperatures continue to rise, your air conditioner may not be the only cooling tool you need. If you're undergoing a heat wave and need some extra ideas to stay comfortable and hydrated, look no further. These popular Amazon finds are sure to help you keep cool while inside your home and on the go. An added bonus? They're all under $100. Amazon's Best-Sellers list is filled with cooling products designed to deal with the season's hot weather. You can expect to find a variety of items loved by shoppers like countertop ice makers, portable fans, bamboo sheets, and more. And they're all from popular brands like Levoit, Keurig, and Cuisinart. Plus, several picks are on sale, with prices dropping to just $14. Cooling Essentials Under $100 at Amazon Silonn Countertop Ice Maker, $90 (was $110) Jisulife Portable Neck Fan, from $28 with coupon (was $40) Hotel Sheets Direct Viscose Bamboo Sheet Set, $48 with coupon (was $89) Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker, $63 (was $70) Amazon Basics Small Room Fan, $21 Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier, $50 Weekender Gel Memory Foam Pillow, $32 Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker, $100 Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan, from $18 (was $25) Bedsure Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket, $40 (was $65) Silonn Countertop Ice Maker Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $90 This countertop ice maker with more than 15,600 five-star ratings is on sale for $90 right now. The Amazon best-seller makes up to nine ice cubes in just minutes and provides a quick, easy "never ending ice supply" for shoppers. You can choose small or large cubes to create your favorite iced beverages.The ice maker's compact design is perfect for smaller kitchen spaces and its portable build makes it perfect to use when lounging on the patio, RV camping, or really anywhere with an outlet. Jisulife Portable Neck Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $28 Stay refreshed while you're outside with this portable neck fan. Whether you're commuting in the city, relaxing poolside, or running errands outdoors, this wearable fan instantly cools you down. The popular item has secured more than 25,800 five-star ratings and is dubbed the "best solution to beat the heat" and an "absolute lifesaver" during heatwaves. Simply place it around your neck and enjoy up to three hours of breeze. The best part? It's on sale with an additional coupon available for a total price of $28. Hotel Sheets Direct Viscose Bamboo Sheet Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $89 $48 Sleep soundly through the night with this Hotel Sheets set that is "silky soft and cooling against the skin." The sheets are perfect for hot summer nights thanks to its breathable material made from bamboo. Each set comes with a flat and fitted sheet, as well as two pillowcases. Plus, you don't have to worry about cranking down the air conditioner because these sheets are moisture and sweat resistant. And when you're ready to clean the sheets, simply add the set to your laundry pile. Choose from 15 different colors and sizes anywhere between twin and California king. Interested in seeing even more cooling essentials under $100? Continue scrolling to find more best-selling picks, or head on over to Amazon to view the full assortment. Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $63 Amazon Basics Small Room Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $21 Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 Weekender Gel Memory Foam Pillow Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $18 Bedsure Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket Amazon Buy on Amazon $65 $40 Relpom Slushie Maker Cup Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 $16 Tripole Mini Handheld Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $14