Making Spring Travel Plans? Shop Amazon Customers' Most Wished-for Luggage Set for 37% Off Right Now

The set has more than 17,400 five-star ratings.

By
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023 10:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set Suitcase Spinner Hardshell Lightweight
Photo:

Real Simple / Pamela Jew

Traveling with a heavy, difficult-to-roll suitcase is a pain and can add unnecessary stress to your vacation. So to prepare for spring travel plans, now is the time to make sure you have the right bags. If you’re in need of an upgrade, check out Amazon shoppers’ “Most Wished-For” luggage set from Coolife. The set has garnered more than 17,400 five-star ratings, and it’s currently 37 percent off ahead of Presidents Day weekend.

The set includes three different sized suitcases that can be stored inside one another when not in use to save space. The hard shell luggage is made of durable scratch- and impact-resistant plastic, and they have lined interiors with mesh pockets to keep clothes organized. There are compression straps inside, too, to lock in your belongings and ensure that everything stays in place. Reviewers say that the “quality, wheel construction, and overall aesthetic” of these bags are “hard to beat.”

Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set Suitcase Spinner Hardshell Lightweight

Amazon

To buy: From $190 (was $300); amazon.com

With spinner wheels that rotate 360 degrees, you can easily maneuver the suitcases, which is essential for traveling through airports. And you can adjust the telescoping handle for your height, so you don’t have to bend over to roll the luggage. For extra security, the bags feature a TSA-approved lock that’s simple to use—all you have to do is add your own three-digit code, similar to setting a padlock.

Plus, the set comes in 18 colors, including black, navy, white, champagne, silver, red, dark green, and more. Shoppers say that the bright colors, like yellow, lime green, and orange, are useful for spotting your gear amongst the “sea” of other travelers’ black luggage. And if you need additional bags, there’s also a family set that comes with four suitcases, and it’s on sale, too.

You definitely won't regret buying the fan-favorite Coolife luggage set, so don’t wait to snag these suitcases for 37 percent off. 

More Must-Shop Deals

