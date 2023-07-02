Conair Just Launched a New Mini Portable Air Purifier That Will Blend Right Into Your Decor

Buy it for just $40 at Target.

By
Published on July 2, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Air purifiers are great for people who have allergies or live in polluted areas, but many models are large and clunky, and prices can get up into the hundreds of dollars. So if you’re looking for a different type of air purifier, Conair just launched a product for you. The new ConairPure Portable Air Purifier is stylish and small, and it only costs $40.

At just 3.8 inches by 5.3 inches and weighing less than 1 pound, the compact device is ideal for small living spaces, traveling, and moving from room to room. You can even place it on your desk next to you while you work. Plus, the modern design will look like just another piece of decor in your home. 

Target Conair Pure Portable Air Purifier

Target

To buy: $40; target.com.

The air purifier has a HEPA filter that removes all kinds of allergens, including dust, smoke, pollen, and pet dander, and a plasma ion generator that catches airborne pollutants. While the device is tiny, it covers up to 15 square feet. It’s also super quiet at only 55 decibels. 

You can use the purifier with the cord while at home or cordless when traveling. The rechargeable battery runs for up to 22 hours when set to the lowest setting, so you’ll get plenty of use out of it before you need to plug it in. 

Though the product just launched recently, it’s already receiving rave reviews from Target shoppers. One reviewer called the mini air purifier a “beast,” adding that it’s easy to set up and use. Another customer commented that they use it in their cubicle at work since it’s small enough to carry to the office and doesn’t take up much room on their desk. 

Shop the ConairPure Portable Air Purifier now for just $40 at Target for cleaner air without sacrificing style.

