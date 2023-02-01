More Than 2.5 Million Pounds of Canned Meat, Poultry Products Recalled Nationwide

The items were distributed to Walmart, Kroger, and other chains across the country.

By
Samantha Leffler
Samantha Leffler
Samantha Leffler

Samantha is the senior food editor at RealSimple and previously launched the US Weekly food vertical, where she wrote about the intersection of food and pop culture.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on February 3, 2023
canned-meat-recall-GettyImages-1070996020
Photo:

Zia Shusha/Getty Images

It’s time to check your pantry. Conagra Brands, which owns labels including Armour Star, Hebrew National, and others, is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, this issue may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination.

The recalled items, including Armour Star Original Vienna Sausage and Goya Vienna Sausage, were produced between December 12, 2022, and January 13, 2023. Additionally, each recalled product bears the establishment number “P4247” on the outside of each can. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, including Kroger, Sam’s Club, and Walmart.

For the full list of recalled products, click here.

Per the FSIS, this issue was discovered when Conagra Brands notified the agency after observing spoiled and/or leaking cans from multiple production dates at their warehouse. A subsequent investigation from Conagra found that the impacted cans subject to recall may have been damaged in a manner that is not readily apparent to consumers, which may allow foodborne pathogens to enter the cans and render them unsafe to eat.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. However, FSIS is concerned that some recalled items may be on retail shelves or in consumers’ pantries. Thus, consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Instead, the items should be thrown away immediately or returned to the place of purchase. 

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider, and consumers with questions about the recall can call 800-289-6014 or email consumer.care@conagra.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
sausage-recall-GettyImages-998939314
Charcuterie Sausage Products Recalled From Walmart, Publix, and More Nationwide
bob-evans-italian-sausage-recall
Bob Evans Italian Sausage Recalled From Walmart, Other Retailers Due to Rubber Pieces
brie-and-camembert-cheese-recall-realsimple-GettyImages-1179761867
Cheese Sold Nationwide at Whole Foods, Albertsons, More Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
A stack of five slices of chicken ham isolated on blue with a recall logo on it.
More Than 234,000 Pounds of Cooked Pork Products Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
dry-shampoo-recall
Unilever Recalls Select Dry Shampoo Products After Finding Benzene in Them
Bowl of Caesar salad with romaine lettuce, Parmesan†cheese, bacon, chicken breast and croutons
Whole Foods Creamy Caesar Dressing Recalled Nationwide Due to Undeclared Allergens
beautiful cold brew with cream swirling on white marble table
Oatly, Organic Valley Among More Than 30 New Beverages Recalled Nationwide Due to Potential Microbial Contamination
Baby food delivery puree on wooden background
Best Baby Food Delivery Services
Gluten-free meal of barbecued tofu and mushrooms, accompanied by pickled vegetables, edamame, fresh herbs and nori
Best Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services
Ground beef
More Than 120,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled From Walmart, Other Stores Nationwide Due to E. coli Concerns
Close up of tub of peanut butter
Jif Peanut Butter Recall Now Includes Pre-Packaged Items Made With Potentially Contaminated Peanut Butter
ground-turkey-recall-salmonella
The USDA Has Issued a Public Health Alert for Over 211,000 Pounds of Ground Turkey Due to Potential Salmonella
pancakes
Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mixes Recalled From Walmart, Kroger Stores Nationwide Due to Possible Contamination
airborne gummies
More than 3.7 Million Bottles of Airborne Gummies Recalled From Target, Walmart, and More Due to "Injury Hazard"
whole-foods-trends-realsimple
Here Are the 10 Biggest Food Trends of 2023, According to Whole Foods
Hickory smoked spiral sliced ham with fresh vegetables with a recall logo
Pork Recall Expands to More Than 2 Million Pounds of Products, Including Items Sold at Whole Foods