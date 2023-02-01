It’s time to check your pantry. Conagra Brands, which owns labels including Armour Star, Hebrew National, and others, is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, this issue may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination.



The recalled items, including Armour Star Original Vienna Sausage and Goya Vienna Sausage, were produced between December 12, 2022, and January 13, 2023. Additionally, each recalled product bears the establishment number “P4247” on the outside of each can. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, including Kroger, Sam’s Club, and Walmart.

For the full list of recalled products, click here.



Per the FSIS, this issue was discovered when Conagra Brands notified the agency after observing spoiled and/or leaking cans from multiple production dates at their warehouse. A subsequent investigation from Conagra found that the impacted cans subject to recall may have been damaged in a manner that is not readily apparent to consumers, which may allow foodborne pathogens to enter the cans and render them unsafe to eat.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. However, FSIS is concerned that some recalled items may be on retail shelves or in consumers’ pantries. Thus, consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Instead, the items should be thrown away immediately or returned to the place of purchase.



Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider, and consumers with questions about the recall can call 800-289-6014 or email consumer.care@conagra.com.