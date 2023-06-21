Step Into Summer With These Comfy and Stylish Pants That Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon

Popular finds start at just $16.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 08:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Fashion Item Roundup Under $50 Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Not every summer occasion calls for a skirt or dress, but wearing heavy jeans or tight pants in the heat can be less than ideal for many. In order to keep cool and comfy throughout the warm- weather months ahead, we’ve gathered a list of 12 relaxed and breathable pants for you to choose from. And the best part? They’re all marked down deals and under $50.

Amazon’s Fashion Department is filled with affordable and stylish summer pants that you can wear to work, on vacation, or at a night out with friends. Whether you’re looking for beach casual looks or coastal chic trends, these pants offer a range of styles that are sure to impress. Plus, you’ll discover many popular finds from brands like Gap, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Billabong, and more—starting at just $16.

Comfy Summer Pants Under $50 at Amazon

These Hanes Drawstring Pants are sure to be your next go-to everyday wear pants. The easy to throw-on pants are comfortable, adjustable, and soft on skin. They are made from a lightweight cotton and polyester material that will keep you at just the right temperature during your work from home days, and cozy on cooler nights. The loose-fitting pants have earned more than 7,000 five-star ratings and shoppers say they are “great for lounging at home, running errands, and travel” thanks to their stretchy fit and ability to be dressed up or down.

Amazon Hanes Women's French Terry Pocket Pant

Amazon 

To buy:  $16 (was $24); amazon.com.

Hello, easy breezy! These wide-leg pants are perfect for beach days, sunshine-filled afternoons and special events outside. Crafted with a cotton and linen blend, flowy legs, and a stretchy high-waist band, these breathable pants help  “keep you very cool,” according to shoppers. Choose from 17 different colors and pair them with a button-down top for an elevated look, or wear them over a swim-suit as a stylish cover-up.

Amazon Vansha Women Summer High Waisted Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants

Amazon 

To buy: $31 (was $50); amazon.com.

Channel your inner coastal-grandmother with these chino khaki pants. The classic style from Amazon Essentials is the ideal piece for all things sunny. Whether you’re spending the day sailing or hosting backyard get-togethers, these sleek pants are the perfect piece to wear. Add your favorite sneakers and tee for a more casual look, or wear a flowy blouse and sandals to dress it up. The pants are mid-rise, but come in nine colors and three other fits including slim, regular, and curvy.

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Mid-Rise Slim-Fit Full Length Straight Leg

Amazon 

To buy: From $26 (was $35); amazon.com.

Continue scrolling to find even more comfortable and polished summer pants under $50, or browse the full assortment of styles available at Amazon.

Amazon GAP Women's Easy Straight Pull-on Pants

Amazon 

To buy: $35 (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon NIMIN Wide Leg Pants for Women High Waisted Business Casual Pants

Amazon 

To buy: $34 (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Women's Hampton Chino

Amazon 

To buy: From $36 (was $65); amazon.com.

Amazon FTCayanz Women's Linen Cropped Wide Leg Pants Elastic Waist Casual Palazzo Trousers

Amazon 

To buy: From $32 (was $63); amazon.com.

Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Crop Cargo Pant

Amazon 

To buy: From $46 (was $70); amazon.com.

Amazon Billabong Women's New Waves Stripe Pant

Amazon 

To buy: From $32 (was $46); amazon.com.

Amazon Roxy Women's Oceanside Pant

Amazon 

To buy: From $34 (was $44); amazon.com.

Amazon GRACE KARIN Women High Waist Pants with Belt Fold-up Leg Opening Pants

Amazon 

To buy: $33 (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon NIMIN Womens Casual Loose Pants Comfy Cropped Work Pants

Amazon 

To buy: $36 (was $40); amazon.com.

