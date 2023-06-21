Step Into Summer With These Comfy and Stylish Pants That Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon

Not every summer occasion calls for a skirt or dress, but wearing heavy jeans or tight pants in the heat can be less than ideal for many. In order to keep cool and comfy throughout the warm- weather months ahead, we’ve gathered a list of 12 relaxed and breathable pants for you to choose from. And the best part? They’re all marked down deals and under $50.

Amazon’s Fashion Department is filled with affordable and stylish summer pants that you can wear to work, on vacation, or at a night out with friends. Whether you’re looking for beach casual looks or coastal chic trends, these pants offer a range of styles that are sure to impress. Plus, you’ll discover many popular finds from brands like Gap, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Billabong, and more—starting at just $16.

Comfy Summer Pants Under $50 at Amazon

These Hanes Drawstring Pants are sure to be your next go-to everyday wear pants. The easy to throw-on pants are comfortable, adjustable, and soft on skin. They are made from a lightweight cotton and polyester material that will keep you at just the right temperature during your work from home days, and cozy on cooler nights. The loose-fitting pants have earned more than 7,000 five-star ratings and shoppers say they are “great for lounging at home, running errands, and travel” thanks to their stretchy fit and ability to be dressed up or down.

Hello, easy breezy! These wide-leg pants are perfect for beach days, sunshine-filled afternoons and special events outside. Crafted with a cotton and linen blend, flowy legs, and a stretchy high-waist band, these breathable pants help “keep you very cool,” according to shoppers. Choose from 17 different colors and pair them with a button-down top for an elevated look, or wear them over a swim-suit as a stylish cover-up.

Channel your inner coastal-grandmother with these chino khaki pants. The classic style from Amazon Essentials is the ideal piece for all things sunny. Whether you’re spending the day sailing or hosting backyard get-togethers, these sleek pants are the perfect piece to wear. Add your favorite sneakers and tee for a more casual look, or wear a flowy blouse and sandals to dress it up. The pants are mid-rise, but come in nine colors and three other fits including slim, regular, and curvy.

Continue scrolling to find even more comfortable and polished summer pants under $50, or browse the full assortment of styles available at Amazon.

