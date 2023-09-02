Score Up to 60% Off Comfy Sweats, Linen Pants, and More This Labor Day on Amazon

Never wear uncomfortable pants again.

By
Lauren Taylor
Published on September 2, 2023 08:00AM EDT

Tired of wearing pants that dig into your waist or cut off the circulation in your legs? You’re in luck, because Amazon has tons of deals on comfortable pants just in time for Labor Day weekend. Say goodbye to your constricting skinny jeans (they’re out, anyway) and trade them in for loose-fitting wide- and straight-leg styles, all for under $40. 

Wear these trendy paperbag-waist cropped pants with heels or loafers for a polished and comfy look for the office or dinner. They feature pleating, an adjustable tie belt, and side pockets. If you’re looking for lightweight linen pants for the end of summer and warm fall days, try this cotton and linen pair that’s 60 percent off right now. Shop our picks below for sweats, golf pants, joggers, and even office-appropriate trousers starting at just $15 while they’re on sale. 

Labor Day Comfy Pants Deals on Amazon

Ueu Wide Leg Lounge Pants with Pockets

Amazon UEU Women's Casual Loose Wide Leg Cozy Pants Yoga Sweatpants Comfy High Waisted Sports Athletic Lounge Pants with Pockets

Amazon

Amazon shoppers have given these double-discounted pants more than 5,000 five-star reviews. The pants have a wide elastic waistband, and they’re made of stretchy polyester and spandex blend fabric. According to one customer, “They’re perfect for [wearing] all year-round, [for] indoors lounging or outdoors with a cute flat or even a heel.” Another reviewer commented that they’re great for yoga, shopping, walking, and more. 

Leggings Depot Jogger Sweatpants

Leggings Depot Women's Printed Solid Activewear Jogger

Amazon

These joggers are wildly popular with more than 63,400 perfect ratings. Shoppers love them so much that they’ve purchased multiple colors; one customer owns 12 pairs. The sweats have a tapered, cuffed leg with an adjustable drawstring waist and side pockets. They come in dozens of colors, including charcoal gray, forest green, camouflage, khaki, mocha and more. 

Grace Karin Cropped Paperbag Waist Pants

Amazon GRACE KARIN Women's Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets

Amazon

One reviewer raved that these pants are “the absolute most comfortable and flattering business pants” they’ve ever owned, and another said that they’re “comfy but look classy.” The pants feature a trendy paperbag waist with a straight-leg silhouette. The cropped length makes them the ideal summer-to-fall transition piece. 

Chartou Wide Leg Cotton/Linen Pants

Amazon CHARTOU Women's Summer Drawstring Waist Wide Leg Loose Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants

Amazon

These breezy cotton and linen blend pants would look cute worn over a bathing suit to the beach or paired with a button-down shirt for daily wear. They have a wide leg and elastic drawstring waist, and they’re available in a variety of neutral shades, including white, khaki, black, and light gray. There are a few more colorful options to choose from, too, like light blue (which looks like jeans), green, and wine red. 

Champion Cotton Sweatpants

Amazon Champion Women's Jersey Pants, Comfortable Cotton Lounge Pants

Amazon

You can lounge all day in these straight leg sweats that have earned more than 10,600 five-star ratings. One shopper called them the best “working from home pants ever.” They’re made from cotton-polyester blend material and have an easy-to-pull-on elastic waistband that makes them great for throwing over workout attire on the way to the gym. 

Keep reading to find even more Labor Day deals on comfy pants at Amazon. 

Acelitt Straight Leg Drawstring Pants

Acelitt Womens Casual Pants Straight Leg Drawstring Elastic High Waist Loose Comfy Trousers with Pockets

Amazon

Hanes French Terry Pocket Pant

Amazon Hanes Women's French Terry Pocket Pant

Amazon

HeSaYep High-Waisted Joggers

Amazon HeSaYep Women's High Waisted Sweatpants Workout Active Joggers Pants Baggy Lounge Bottoms

Amazon

G Gradual 7/8 Stretch Ankle Golf Pants

Amazon G Gradual Women's Pants with Deep Pockets 7/8 Stretch Ankle Sweatpants

Amazon

Evaless Drawstring High-Waisted Pants

Amazon EVALESS Casual Pants for Women Solid Color Drawstring Elastic High Waisted Comfy Trousers with Pockets

Amazon

Vansha High-Waisted Cotton/Linen Pants

Amazon Vansha Women Summer High Waisted Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants

Amazon 

Haowind Cuffed Joggers

Amazon PD Haowind Joggers for Women

Amazon

Freeprance Paperbag Pant

Amazon Freeprance Women's Pants Casual Trouser Paper Bag Pants Elastic Waist Slim Pockets

Amazon

Yovela High-Waisted Baggy Sweatpants

Amazon Yovela Womens High Waisted Baggy Sweatpants

Amazon
