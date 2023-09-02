Score Up to 60% Off Comfy Sweats, Linen Pants, and More This Labor Day on Amazon

Tired of wearing pants that dig into your waist or cut off the circulation in your legs? You’re in luck, because Amazon has tons of deals on comfortable pants just in time for Labor Day weekend. Say goodbye to your constricting skinny jeans (they’re out, anyway) and trade them in for loose-fitting wide- and straight-leg styles, all for under $40.

Wear these trendy paperbag-waist cropped pants with heels or loafers for a polished and comfy look for the office or dinner. They feature pleating, an adjustable tie belt, and side pockets. If you’re looking for lightweight linen pants for the end of summer and warm fall days, try this cotton and linen pair that’s 60 percent off right now. Shop our picks below for sweats, golf pants, joggers, and even office-appropriate trousers starting at just $15 while they’re on sale.

Labor Day Comfy Pants Deals on Amazon

Ueu Wide Leg Lounge Pants with Pockets

Amazon shoppers have given these double-discounted pants more than 5,000 five-star reviews. The pants have a wide elastic waistband, and they’re made of stretchy polyester and spandex blend fabric. According to one customer, “They’re perfect for [wearing] all year-round, [for] indoors lounging or outdoors with a cute flat or even a heel.” Another reviewer commented that they’re great for yoga, shopping, walking, and more.

Leggings Depot Jogger Sweatpants

These joggers are wildly popular with more than 63,400 perfect ratings. Shoppers love them so much that they’ve purchased multiple colors; one customer owns 12 pairs. The sweats have a tapered, cuffed leg with an adjustable drawstring waist and side pockets. They come in dozens of colors, including charcoal gray, forest green, camouflage, khaki, mocha and more.

Grace Karin Cropped Paperbag Waist Pants

One reviewer raved that these pants are “the absolute most comfortable and flattering business pants” they’ve ever owned, and another said that they’re “comfy but look classy.” The pants feature a trendy paperbag waist with a straight-leg silhouette. The cropped length makes them the ideal summer-to-fall transition piece.

Chartou Wide Leg Cotton/Linen Pants

These breezy cotton and linen blend pants would look cute worn over a bathing suit to the beach or paired with a button-down shirt for daily wear. They have a wide leg and elastic drawstring waist, and they’re available in a variety of neutral shades, including white, khaki, black, and light gray. There are a few more colorful options to choose from, too, like light blue (which looks like jeans), green, and wine red.

Champion Cotton Sweatpants

You can lounge all day in these straight leg sweats that have earned more than 10,600 five-star ratings. One shopper called them the best “working from home pants ever.” They’re made from cotton-polyester blend material and have an easy-to-pull-on elastic waistband that makes them great for throwing over workout attire on the way to the gym.

