Shop Comfy Outdoor Hanging Hammocks, Bean Bags, and Rocking Chairs Starting at $40 Ahead of Prime Day

Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.
Published on July 9, 2023

Spending long, lazy afternoons outside is one of the best parts of summer, but you’ll need comfortable seating to make your yard, patio, or porch as relaxing as possible. Luckily, Amazon has tons of deals on outdoor seating to take advantage of before Prime Day even begins. Right now, you can shop cozy chairs starting at only $40.

You’ll find deals up to 46 percent off from popular brands like Amazon Basics, Ashley Furniture, Christopher Knight Home, and more. Some must-buy items include this vinyl bean bag chair that’s currently 30 percent off and this wicker chair that’s discounted more than $200. Shop more of our comfortable outdoor seating picks below.

Early Prime Day Comfy Outdoor Chair Deals

Amazon PD Christopher Knight Home Dean Outdoor Wooden Club Chair

Amazon

This acacia wood club chair is durable, comfy, and stylish. It features a modern curved frame with open slats and water-resistant cushions. The white pillows and light colored wood will instantly brighten up your outdoor space.

Amazon Prime Day Amazon Basics Outdoor Textilene Adjustable Zero Gravity Folding Reclining Lounge Chair

Amazon

With more than 5,400 five-star ratings, this recliner is super popular with Amazon reviewers. The zero-gravity lounge chair makes you feel weightless with a headrest for added comfort, and the powder-coated alloy steel frame is strong yet lightweight. One shopper said that the chair is “great for lounging in the sun or reading outside.” They added that it folds flat for storage when not in use.

Amazon Highwild Hammock Chair Hanging Rope Swing

Amazon

Relax all day in this hammock chair with more than 5,200 perfect ratings. The sturdy steel bar has anti-slip rings to keep the hanging ropes in place, and it can accommodate up to 500 pounds. Add the two included cushions to make your seat even cozier.

Amazon PD Big Joe Milano Outdoor Weatherproof Bean Bag Chair

Amazon

It doesn’t get much more comfortable than a bean bag chair, and you can actually use this one outdoors. It’s made of quick-drying vinyl with double stitching to make it extra durable, and it has a top handle to easily grab and move the chair. You’ll want to sit in the bean bag all the time, so if it starts to lose its plushness after repeated use, you can even purchase a refill bag.

Find more comfy chairs to relax in your backyard or on a balcony or porch this summer below.

Amazon PD VITA5 Hanging Chair Outdoor

Amazon
Amazon PD Y Stop Hammock Chair Hanging Rope Swing

Amazon
Amazon PD Nevife Inflatable Lounge Chair

Amazon
Amazon PD Greesum 3 Pieces Patio Furniture PE Rattan Wicker Chair Conversation Set

Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Christopher Knight Home Selma Acacia Rocking Chair

Amazon
Amazon PD Signature Design by Ashley Easy Isle Outdoor Lounge Chair

Amazon
