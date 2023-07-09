Home Decorating Outdoor Living Shop Comfy Outdoor Hanging Hammocks, Bean Bags, and Rocking Chairs Starting at $40 Ahead of Prime Day Find deals up to 46 percent off. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 9, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten Spending long, lazy afternoons outside is one of the best parts of summer, but you’ll need comfortable seating to make your yard, patio, or porch as relaxing as possible. Luckily, Amazon has tons of deals on outdoor seating to take advantage of before Prime Day even begins. Right now, you can shop cozy chairs starting at only $40. You’ll find deals up to 46 percent off from popular brands like Amazon Basics, Ashley Furniture, Christopher Knight Home, and more. Some must-buy items include this vinyl bean bag chair that’s currently 30 percent off and this wicker chair that’s discounted more than $200. Shop more of our comfortable outdoor seating picks below. Early Prime Day Comfy Outdoor Chair Deals Christopher Knight Home Dean Outdoor Wooden Club Chair with Cushions, $143 (was $250) Amazon Basics Outdoor Zero Gravity Folding Lounge Chair, $50 (was $60) Highwild Hammock Chair, $42 with coupon (was $70) Big Joe Milano Outdoor Weatherproof Bean Bag Chair, $80 (was $115) Vita5 Hanging Chair, $57 with coupon (was $80) Y- Stop Hammock Chair, $48 with coupon (was $90) Nevife Inflatable Lounge Chair with Ottoman, $40 (was $50) Greesum Rattan Wicker Chair Conversation Set, $95 (was $120) Christopher Knight Home Selma Acacia Rocking Chair with Cushion, $98 (was $147) Signature Design by Ashley Easy Isle Outdoor Lounge Chair, $244 (was $455) Amazon Buy on Amazon $250 $143 This acacia wood club chair is durable, comfy, and stylish. It features a modern curved frame with open slats and water-resistant cushions. The white pillows and light colored wood will instantly brighten up your outdoor space. Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $50 With more than 5,400 five-star ratings, this recliner is super popular with Amazon reviewers. The zero-gravity lounge chair makes you feel weightless with a headrest for added comfort, and the powder-coated alloy steel frame is strong yet lightweight. One shopper said that the chair is “great for lounging in the sun or reading outside.” They added that it folds flat for storage when not in use. Score Up to 40% Off Beach Chairs, Towels, Umbrellas, and Other Pool Essentials Ahead of Amazon Prime Day Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $42 Relax all day in this hammock chair with more than 5,200 perfect ratings. The sturdy steel bar has anti-slip rings to keep the hanging ropes in place, and it can accommodate up to 500 pounds. Add the two included cushions to make your seat even cozier. Amazon Buy on Amazon $150 $80 It doesn’t get much more comfortable than a bean bag chair, and you can actually use this one outdoors. It’s made of quick-drying vinyl with double stitching to make it extra durable, and it has a top handle to easily grab and move the chair. You’ll want to sit in the bean bag all the time, so if it starts to lose its plushness after repeated use, you can even purchase a refill bag. Find more comfy chairs to relax in your backyard or on a balcony or porch this summer below. Amazon Buy on Amazon $80 $57 Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 $48 Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $40 Amazon Buy on Amazon $120 $95 Amazon Buy on Amazon $147 $98 Amazon Buy on Amazon $455 $244 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Our Editors Are Extremely Picky About Bras, but Finally Found a Comfy One They All Agree on—and It's on Sale Need More Kitchen Space? These Nifty Organizing Finds Can Help, and They’re Up to 49% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day Shoppers Say These 8 Breezy Dresses Are ‘Dreamy to Wear,’ and They’re Up to 56% Off Right Now