Shop Fast: These Best-Selling Wireless Bras Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day, Starting at $8

Score picks from Bali, Fruit of the Loom, Hanes, Playtex, and True and Co. while stock and prices last.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Published on June 25, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Amazon Prime Day Bra Roundup Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Have you ever spent the day wearing a wired bra that digs into your skin, doesn’t stay in place, or just causes you to spend all of your time thinking about your discomfort? It’s safe to say many of us have pushed our way through those exact feelings before experiencing the relief that only changing into pajamas or tried and true athleisure can provide. But your days of uncomfortable bras can come to a swift end when you pick up a comfy bra (or a few) during Amazon’s early Prime Day sale. 

Amazon Prime Day is officially happening on July 11 and 12, but the retailer quietly launched thousands of early discounts. Some of them are the lowest we will see throughout the duration of the sale. And there are tons of deals on comfy bras that range from everyday wireless finds like the shopper-favorite Hanes Cooling Wireless Bra to sports bras like the Under Armour Crossback Mid Impact Sports Bra for 50 percent off. Plus, you won’t want to miss the Fruit of the Loom bralettes—a style I personally own and can confirm is soft, comfortable, and still like-new after many washes.

Skip ahead to wearing an ultra-comfortable find even faster, we scoured through all of the options to bring you the top 12 wireless bras that you simply shouldn’t miss, starting at $8. 

Best Early Prime Day Comfortable Bra Deals

Amazon Prime Day Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Full-Coverage Bra

Amazon

To buy: $15 (was $40); amazon.com.

The Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Full-Coverage Bra is the top-seller in Amazon’s Everyday Bras category, and it boasts more than 44,000 stellar ratings and 7,800 five-star reviews. It’s made from 81 percent nylon and 19 percent spandex without tags for added comfort, and it has a hook and eye closure and adjustable straps. The wireless style also includes TruSupport, which is Playtex’s unique system that offers “higher sides, fuller cups, wider straps, and a smoother back.” And the bra is even moisture-wicking to keep you cool all summer long. One shopper shared that the Playtex bra is “the only bra I wear now,” adding, “I hate trying to find a bra that’s comfortable and affordable. This is both.”

Amazon Prime Day RUNNING GIRL Strappy Sports Bra

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $27); amazon.com.

The Running Girl Strappy Sports Bra is available in a whopping 33 colors and patterns in sizes XS to 3XL, and it has an impressive 11,800 perfect ratings. Plus, more than 1,100 shoppers have awarded it with five-star ratings with one saying, “I have tried tons of sports bras, and this one is hands-down the best one I've had.” It offers medium support with “light compression,” according to the brand, and it has removable cups and an elastic band for easy wearing. 

Amazon Prime Day Warner's Easy Does It Underarm-smoothing With Seamless Stretch Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $42); amazon.com.

The Warner’s Easy Does It Wireless Bra has racked up 28,100 perfect ratings and nearly 4,800 five-star ratings at Amazon. It’s made from 94 percent nylon and 6 percent spandex to maximize comfort and stretch, and it has a hook and eye closure so you can find your ideal fit. Plan to order one in sizes XS to 3XL in 16 colors that range from classic neutrals like white, nude, and black to pretty colors like light blue, light purple, and pink.

If you’re eager to discover even more comfortable bras, there are plenty more below. But no matter which one you choose, just remember to shop early and fast—these deals won’t stick around for long. And don’t forget to add Amazon Prime Day to your calendar to uncover even more sales in a few short weeks on July 11 and 12. 

Amazon Prime Day Fruit of The Loom Spaghetti Strap Cotton Pull Over 3 Pack Sports Bra

Amazon

To buy: $8 (was $15); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Hanes Wireless Bra with Cooling

Amazon

To buy: $12 (was $16); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Hanes SmoothTec ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra

Amazon

To buy: $12 (was $16); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Champion Sports Bra

Amazon

To buy: $15 (was $30); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Under Armour Crossback Mid Impact Sports Bra

Amazon

To buy: $18 (was $35); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $44); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Warner's Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $44); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day THE GYM PEOPLE Sports Bra

Amazon

To buy: $23 (was $27); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day True & Co True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bra

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $49); amazon.com.

