Home Decorating Outdoor Living Surprise! Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Comfortable Outdoor Chairs—Up to 74% Off Including zero-gravity chairs, rockers, and barstools starting at $46. We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. In between working, doing chores, and everything else on your to-do list, chances are you just want to relax. And now that the weather is so nice out, there's no reason why you can't do it outdoors. The only thing that's stopping you? Not having the right lounge-worthy furniture. But don't fret! There are so many comfortable outdoor chairs on sale this weekend with deals up to 74 percent off. Whether you’re looking for conversational sets or zero-gravity chairs, you’ll find ‘em all highly discounted right now at Amazon. And if you didn’t know, Amazon has this hidden Gold Box Deals hub filled with sales on everything you could need for the summer including tower fans, grills, pools, and of course, outdoor furniture. On the whole, there are comfy seat picks for solo chilling like Adirondack chairs as well as cushioned options that can easily create a whole outdoor furniture experience. And you’ll quickly find that many of the deals on this list have earned tons of five-star ratings or are from popular brands, like Ashley Furniture. The best part? Prices start at just $46. Best Outdoor Comfy Chair Deals Patio Sense Lisa Lounge Chair, $153 (was $280) Ashley Furniture Clear Ridge Outdoor Wicker Lounge Chair Set, $746 (was $1,033) Vivere Double Cotton Hammock, $70 (was $120) Serwall Folding Adirondack Chairs, $170 (was $210) Patio Sense Vega Acacia Wood Outdoor Chair, $140 (was $360) Big Joe Milano Outdoor Bean Bag Chair, $79 (was $115) Shine Company Vermont Porch Rocker, $132 (was $250) Ever Advanced Zero Gravity Recliner Chair, $100 (was $160) Ashley Furniture Clare View Outdoor Wood Lounge Chair, $328 (was $568) Y- Stop Rope Hammock Chair, $46 (was $70) These Neutral Home Decor Finds Will Give Your Living Room the High-End Look Without the Cost—Starting at $26 One chair that’ll instantly make you feel like you’re on vacation is an Adirondack chair. This popular pick from Serwall has all the classic details like a curved back and a deep, reclining seat that shoppers confirm feels both sturdy and comfy. Unlike traditional Adirondack chairs, this best-seller is made with a durable plastic material that stands up to weathering, yet still looks like wood. People love ‘em for solo relaxing while others buy a few to set up around the fire pit or at their summer lakehouse. Amazon To buy: $170 (was $210); amazon.com. If you’re shopping with style in mind, go with this gorgeous wooden reclining chair that’s up to 61 percent off right now. The armchair has a pretty woven back and seat that hugs your curves as you sit, giving you the perfect place for a nap. However, the quick-drying material is also great to sit on after a dip in the pool. The acacia wood base ties in nicely with the beige stitching, making it look more high-end than its on-sale price. Amazon To buy: $140 (was $360); amazon.com. While not necessarily a “chair,” this popular hammock is a summertime staple. In fact, it’s loved by more than 12,000 shoppers who have given it a perfect five-star rating due to its quality, durability, and comfort. One person loves it so much, they sleep in it nightly. The hammock can hold up to 450 pounds and comes with a metal stand for safety purposes. It’s made with breathable cotton and comes in a ton of colors. Amazon To buy: $70 (was $120); amazon.com. You can’t barbecue in the yard and not eat it out there, too. That’s where these super comfy barstool chairs from Ashley Furniture come in. The stylish wicker chairs are made with relaxed resin material that cushions the tush and has a high back to accommodate guests of all heights. It is situated on metal legs and has a bar at the bottom ideal for resting dangling feet. Amazon To buy: $217 (was $819); amazon.com. Want to see what other comfy chairs are also on sale right now? You’ve got to check out the rest of the deals below. Amazon To buy: $153 (was $280); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $746 (was $1,033); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $79 (was $115); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $132 (was $250); amazon.com. Courtesy by Amazon To buy: $100 (was $160); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $328 (was $568); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $46 (was $70); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $100 (was $120); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $1,099 (was $1,999); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $270 (was $399); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $200 (was $240); amazon.com.