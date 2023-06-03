Surprise! Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Comfortable Outdoor Chairs—Up to 74% Off

Including zero-gravity chairs, rockers, and barstools starting at $46.

Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith.
Published on June 3, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Comfy Outdoor Chair Deals Tout
In between working, doing chores, and everything else on your to-do list, chances are you just want to relax. And now that the weather is so nice out, there’s no reason why you can’t do it outdoors. The only thing that’s stopping you? Not having the right lounge-worthy furniture. But don’t fret! There are so many comfortable outdoor chairs on sale this weekend with deals up to 74 percent off.

Whether you’re looking for conversational sets or zero-gravity chairs, you’ll find ‘em all highly discounted right now at Amazon. And if you didn’t know, Amazon has this hidden Gold Box Deals hub filled with sales on everything you could need for the summer including tower fans, grills, pools, and of course, outdoor furniture. 

On the whole, there are comfy seat picks for solo chilling like Adirondack chairs as well as cushioned options that can easily create a whole outdoor furniture experience. And you’ll quickly find that many of the deals on this list have earned tons of five-star ratings or are from popular brands, like Ashley Furniture. The best part? Prices start at just $46.

Best Outdoor Comfy Chair Deals

One chair that’ll instantly make you feel like you’re on vacation is an Adirondack chair. This popular pick from Serwall has all the classic details like a curved back and a deep, reclining seat that shoppers confirm feels both sturdy and comfy. Unlike traditional Adirondack chairs, this best-seller is made with a durable plastic material that stands up to weathering, yet still looks like wood. People love ‘em for solo relaxing while others buy a few to set up around the fire pit or at their summer lakehouse. 

SERWALL Folding Adirondack Chair

Amazon

To buy: $170 (was $210); amazon.com.

If you’re shopping with style in mind, go with this gorgeous wooden reclining chair that’s up to 61 percent off right now. The armchair has a pretty woven back and seat that hugs your curves as you sit, giving you the perfect place for a nap. However, the quick-drying material is also great to sit on after a dip in the pool. The acacia wood base ties in nicely with the beige stitching, making it look more high-end than its on-sale price.  

Patio Sense 62773 Vega Natural Stain Outdoor Chair

Amazon

To buy: $140 (was $360); amazon.com.

While not necessarily a “chair,” this popular hammock is a summertime staple. In fact, it’s loved by more than 12,000 shoppers who have given it a perfect five-star rating due to its quality, durability, and comfort. One person loves it so much, they sleep in it nightly. The hammock can hold up to 450 pounds and comes with a metal stand for safety purposes. It’s made with breathable cotton and comes in a ton of colors. 

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand

Amazon

To buy: $70 (was $120); amazon.com.

You can’t barbecue in the yard and not eat it out there, too. That’s where these super comfy barstool chairs from Ashley Furniture come in. The stylish wicker chairs are made with relaxed resin material that cushions the tush and has a high back to accommodate guests of all heights. It is situated on metal legs and has a bar at the bottom ideal for resting dangling feet. 

Signature Design by Ashley Paradise Trail Outdoor 27.5" Wicker Patio Barstool

Amazon

To buy: $217 (was $819); amazon.com.

Want to see what other comfy chairs are also on sale right now? You’ve got to check out the rest of the deals below. And don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Gold Box section for additional on-sale summer favorites. 

Patio Sense 63364 Lisa Modern Lounge Chair Natural Wood Finish

Amazon

To buy: $153 (was $280); amazon.com.

Signature Design by Ashley Clear Ridge Outdoor Handwoven Wicker Cushioned Lounge Chair 2 Count

Amazon

To buy: $746 (was $1,033); amazon.com.

Big Joe Milano Outdoor Bean Bag Chair

Amazon

To buy: $79 (was $115); amazon.com.

Shine Company 4332CP Vermont Porch Rocker

Amazon

To buy: $132 (was $250); amazon.com.

EVER ADVANCED Oversize XL Zero Gravity Recliner

Courtesy by Amazon

To buy: $100 (was $160); amazon.com.

Signature Design by Ashley Clare View Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Single Cushioned Lounge Chair

Amazon

To buy: $328 (was $568); amazon.com.

Y- STOP Hammock Chair Hanging Rope Swing

Amazon

To buy: $46 (was $70); amazon.com.

Greesum 3 Pieces Patio Furniture

Amazon

To buy: $100 (was $120); amazon.com.

Hanover Strathmere 6-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

To buy: $1,099 (was $1,999); amazon.com.

Quality Outdoor Living 65-YZ03HM Hermosa 3 Piece Chat Set

Amazon

To buy: $270 (was $399); amazon.com.

GOLDSUN Aluminum Outdoor Folding Reclining Adjustable Patio Chaise Lounge Chair with Pillow

Amazon

To buy: $200 (was $240); amazon.com.

