Comfortable Fashion Sneakers From Steve Madden, New Balance, Adidas, and More Are Up to 63% Off at Amazon

These popular finds are all under $70, too.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 08:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Comfortable and Stylish Sneakers TOUT
Real Simple / Reese Herrington. Photo:

Amazon

Comfortable and stylish sneakers are a must-have to elevate your spring wardrobe. Whether you pair them with a flowy maxi dress, athleisure set, or jeans and a button-down, it’s important to have versatile shoes that provide support when you walk out the door. Since affordable and fashionable sneakers can be difficult to find, we went ahead and gathered popular on-sale picks that all happen to be under $70.

As you store away your chunky booties for the season, leave space for these popular Amazon fashion finds that are up to 63 percent off. You can expect to find slip-on and lace-up sneakers from well-known brands like Adidas, New Balance, Steve Madden, and more hiding in this Amazon Fashion Shoe section. Plus, there are many styles to choose from including sporty, preppy, and chic options—starting at just $27. 

Stylish Fashion Sneaker Deals Under $70

Once you slide into these supportive slip-on sneakers by Dr. Scholl’s, you’ll never want to take them off. The Madison sneaker is built with a foam insole that provides a long-lasting cushion for your arch and heel, and has a flexible upper for easy walking. With more than 12,600 five-star ratings, the popular shoe is a favorite from shoppers who love its fashionable design and padded feel. Plus, it’s made from recycled materials, is available in 29 different colors, and comes in a variety of sizes.

Dr. Scholls Shoes Women's Madison Slip On Fashion Sneaker

Amazon

To buy: From $50 (was $80); amazon.com.

For a sporty, yet stylish sneaker look, choose these Harman Run sneakers by Reebok. These best-selling shoes were created with durability and comfort in mind; they’re made with a soft exterior, a foam-like midsole, and a grooved rubber outsole. The low-cut collar falls directly under your ankles, giving them flexibility to move while you walk. And, you can choose from over 30 colors and sizes. 

Reebok Women's Classic Harman Run Sneaker

Amazon

To buy: From $45 (was $65); amazon.com.

These best-selling Adidas Grand Court sneakers provide all the benefits of athletic tennis shoes, but with a more fashionable and versatile look. The sneakers are built from a mixture of recycled and synthetic materials to create an elevated leather appearance and lightweight feel. Designed with a cushioned liner for increased comfort and a thick rubber outsole for a decent grip, you can take on any activity in these stylish shoes. Plus, the classic three-stripe trademark is featured on the sides of the shoes and comes in 14 ribbon color options. 

adidas Women's Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoe

Amazon

To buy: From $55 (was $70); amazon.com.

Earning more than 21,900 five-star ratings, the reviews for the best-selling Skechers sneaker speak for themselves. These shoes have a flexible feel due to the canvas exterior and features a memory foam footbed for additional comfort. They have a frayed design, come in 25 color choices, and have a simple style that can be worn for many occasions with jeans, dresses, or rompers. Shoppers love their casual and fun look, one even noting that they are “perfect for those early spring days when it's too warm for boots or winter shoes, but still too cool for sandals.” 

Skechers Women's 33492 Sneaker

Amazon

To buy: From $40 with coupon (was $45); amazon.com.

Designer sneakers at a reasonable price are hard to come by, but these Cole Haan shoes are a steal at $55. This Grand Crosscourt II sneaker features a sleek leather look and low-cut ankle design. You can take comfort in every step with its cushioned footbed and rubber sole. The shoes are perfect for warmer weather with their breathable textile lining and have a slim build especially ideal for narrow feet. Wear them to work, on vacation, or out to dinner. 

Cole Haan Women's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker

Amazon

To buy: From $55 (was $150); amazon.com.

Interested in finding even more comfortable and stylish sneaker deals this season? Keep on scrolling for picks under $70 at Amazon

PUMA Women's Carina L Sneaker

Amazon

To buy: From $60 (was $70); amazon.com.

New Balance Women's 515 V3 Sneaker

Amazon

To buy: From $56 (was $75); amazon.com.

Sam Edelman Women's Ethyl Sneaker

Amazon

To buy: From $70 (was $100); amazon.com.

Steve Madden Women's Elore Sneaker

Amazon

To buy: From $28 (was $40); amazon.com

Lugz Women's Clipper Sneaker

Amazon

To buy: From $29 (was $50); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Typology Glow Drops Tout
Goodbye, Dull Skin! Typology Restocked Its Skincare-Packed Glow Drops That Wake Up My Lifeless Complexion
Fulton The Classic Insole Tout
I Normally Hate Long Walks, but These Comfy Arch Support Insoles Keep Me Going for Miles
Amazon ruched dress tout
This Versatile Spring Dress Can Be Worn With Just About Anything, and It’s Currently on Sale for $28
Related Articles
Tenniscore Tout
We Found 12 Polos, Pleated Skirts, Visors, and More That Will Give You the Tenniscore Look
Skechers Women's Go Walk Pant Tout
These ‘Supremely Comfortable’ Flared Pants Feel Like Leggings, and They’re on Sale for Just $27
Most-Loved Spring Shoes and Accessories TOUT
It’s Official: These Are the Most-Loved Spring Shoes and Accessories on Amazon—All Under $50
Best Amazon Easter Weekend Deals Tout
The 81 Best Amazon Deals on Patio Furniture, Spring Fashion, and More This Easter Weekend
Pastel fashion TOUT
12 Under-$50 Punchy Pastel Fashion Picks From Amazon That Will Give Your Closet a Dreamy Spring Refresh
Dresses tout
There Are Over 20,000 Casual Dresses on Amazon, but These Are the Prettiest Under $50
Best Amazon Saint Patrick's Day Sales 2023 Tout
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping This Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend
Rain Boots Roundup
Found: 10 Stylish and Practical Rain Boots on Sale to Keep You Dry During Unpredictable April Showers
PF Flyers Allston Hi Top Unisex Canvas Sneakers Tout
This Iconic Unisex Sneaker Brand Starred in My Favorite Childhood Movie—and It Just Launched a New Style
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Feather recovery slide sandals with +Comfort
Amazon Shoppers Say These Slide Sandals Feel Like ‘Walking on Clouds,’ and They’re Just $25
Elevated Spring Fashion Must-Haves
Amazon Has an Entire Section Filled With Elevated Fashion Must-Haves for Spring Starting at $10
cozy-winter-boots
We Found the 11 Best Winter Boots That Are Stylish and Practical
The Comfy Matching Sets, Jumpsuits, and Dresses to Wear While Traveling Tout
15 Comfy Matching Sets, Jumpsuits, and Dresses to Wear While Traveling—Starting at $24
Two of the best leggings on a pink polka dot background.
The 14 Best Leggings of 2023
navy blue slippers real simple selects badge
The 12 Best Slippers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Stylish Space-Saving Furniture Pieces TOUT
10 Popular Space-Saving Furniture Pieces to Revamp Your Guest Bedroom—Up to 71% Off