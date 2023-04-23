Stylish Bras With a Barely-There Feel From Warner’s, True & Co., and More Are Up to 64% at Amazon

They’re all hiding in this secret Outlet section for a limited time.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves.

Published on April 23, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Comfy Bra Outlet Deals Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

Your favorite bra is only your go-to until it loses its shape, doesn’t provide support, or is just plain worn out. Sound familiar? That’s when you know you need a new front runner. So if you’re on the hunt for a new comfy bra, look no further than these must-haves that all have tons (many even have thousands) of five-star ratings and are on sale—up to 64 percent off. 

There are so many comfy bras marked down right now on Amazon, you just have to know where to look. One hidden gem is this Outlet deals storefront that’s constantly filled with new sales on everything like cleaning gadgets, outdoor patio furniture, and fashion. That includes undergarments, too. You’ll find sales on popular brands right now like Warner’s, True & Co., Hanes, Calvin Klein, and more starting at just $11. 

Comfy Bra Outlet Deals

Anyone looking for a pretty yet supportive bra needs to check out this Warner’s T-shirt pick. Some shoppers dub it the “most comfortable bra” while others who love the feel and fit say “nothing compares to Warner’s.” It’s no wonder the popular option has earned nearly 3,800 five-star ratings to date. It is designed with lightly-lined cups and has a soft exterior that looks seamless under clothes. Plus, it has a supportive underwire that people swear doesn’t poke and feels almost flexible for all-day wear.  Oh, and it’s so cute!

Warner's Women's Cloud 9 Super Soft Underwire Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra

Amazon

To buy: From $22 (was $46); amazon.com.

Prefer a wirefree bra? This cute one from True & Co. just might be your new number one. It delivers support in all the right places sans an underwire thanks to the triangular cups that lift and contour to your curves. It also has a wide band and adjustable straps that add to that comforting feel. Additionally, this pick has the softest feel thanks to a blend of nylon and elastane that has shoppers “blown away.” Shop it in 45 pretty colors, including this beet red option that’s up to 64 percent off.

True & Co Women's True Body Lift Triangle Adjustable Strap Bra

Amazon

To buy: From $20 (was $58); amazon.com.

Another great option that’s on sale right now is this Calvin Klein bra, which has more than 6,000 five-star ratings on Amazon right now. It’s designed with full-coverage support in mind, yet it has a stylish appearance shoppers love. The bra is made with memory foam cups that have enough padding to prevent nipples from showing through while also giving you a natural feel, per reviewers. It also has a chic plunge-like design for a nice lift.  

Calvin Klein Women's Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra with Memory Touch

Amazon

To buy: From $25 (was $49); amazon.com.

These are just a few options on sale right now at Amazon. Scroll through the rest below for even more deals happening this weekend. 

Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Comfort Lightly Lined Seamless Wireless Triangle Bralette Bra

Amazon

To buy: From $20 (was $40); amazon.com.

True & Co Women's True Body V Neck Bra

Amazon

To buy: From $26 (was $49); amazon.com.

Hanes Women's Wireless Bra with Cooling

Amazon

To buy: From $11 (was $15); amazon.com.

Amoena Women's Mara Molded Foam Wire Free Bra

Amazon

To buy: From $26 (was $46); amazon.com.

Just My Size Wireless Bra Pack

Amazon

To buy: From $12 (was $17); amazon.com.

Yummie Women's Audrey Seamless Wire Free Comfort Day Bra

Amazon

To buy: From $19 (was $38); amazon.com.

Warner's Women's No Side Effects Underarm-Smoothing Comfort with Breathable Mesh Wireless Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra

Amazon

To buy: From $21 (was $46); amazon.com.

Warner's Women's No Side Effects Underwire Contour Bra

Amazon

To buy: From $19 (was $46); amazon.com.

Calvin Klein Women's Performance Moisture Wicking Medium Impact Reversible Seamless Sports Bra

Amazon

To buy: From $20 (was $34); amazon.com

