All I Want This Winter Is a Towel Warmer—and This One’s 30% Off at Amazon for the Next 2 Days

Instant spa vibes.

By Grace Smith
Published on October 11, 2022 08:00PM EDT

Comfier Towel Warmer Bucket
I only recently moved to a cold-weather city and I’m already shivering in October. I’ve worn multiple sweaters, swapped my linen sheets for cashmere (they’re decadent—can you blame me?), and hovered one too many times over the thermostat. My singular moment of relief came yesterday, post-laundry, when I wrapped a towel around me that was fresh from the dryer. It still radiated heat, and immediately my body relaxed. Enter: my hunt for a towel warmer.

A fixture of high-end hotels and gyms, a towel warmer is an electrified stand or container that—you guessed it—keeps your towels toasty before your shower. A fresh, warm towel automatically makes you feel like you’re at a spa, sending a wave of serenity washing over you.

Today, for the first time ever, Amazon Prime members can shop Black Friday deals over a month ahead of time during the retailer’s Prime Early Access Sale. Thousands of prices are slashed across categories—so I thought it might be the perfect time to get myself a little gift, too. I’m eyeing the Comfier Towel Warmer Bucket so I can be a little, ahem, comfier as the temperatures dip. At 30 percent off, the device feels like a steal.

Comfier Towel Warmer Bucket

To buy: $112 (was $161); amazon.com.

The device itself is shaped like a bucket, so it doesn’t require the same installation headache as a heated towel rack. Crafted from lightweight plastic, its clamshell design and rounded compact shape means you can move and store the towel warmer around the house as you desire.

The appliance can rapidly heat up to two 40-by-70-inch towels in six minutes with the touch of a button. Once in the warming compartment, they stay toasty for up to sixty minutes—and have an auto shut-off feature so you never have to worry about forgetting to power down the device. You can also use it for blankets, bathrobes, PJs, and more. Reviewers recommend that you unfold the towels before placing them inside to receive the most even heating across each one.

Getting out of the water in the dead of winter is my least favorite feeling, and the Comfier Towel Warmer Bucket makes that concept a whole lot more appealing. I would actually look forward to baths and showers in January if a hot towel was waiting for me at the end. I love small hacks like these that restore some of the magic and reinvigoration to daily rituals that suffer in the wintertime—in this case, my showering experience.

Act now to buy the Comfier Towel Warmer Bucket at a reduced price as part of the two-day-only Amazon Prime Early Access sale. This price will be gone by 11:59 p.m. PT tomorrow, but you’ll savor your fresh-from-the-dryer sensations all year long.

