My Home Is 50 Shades of Gray, so I’m Shopping Target’s Warm and Colorful Decor Sale—Starting at Just $4

There’s an ongoing, four versus one battle in my house about color. TL;DR, I shy away from it, and the others embrace it. It’s the real 50 shades of gray: My walls are light gray, my couches are dark gray, my hand towels and bedroom carpeting are somewhere in the middle, and I’ve been advised that I’m designing a hospital interior instead of a home. I assured my family that I’ve simply created a blank canvas to which decor and accent pieces become the artwork, and luckily for all of us, Target is having a secret sale on colorful home decor through August 12.

I’m a firm believer in using statement pieces to define a space, and Target’s deals include nearly 600 effortless options, starting at $4. Colorful throw pillows, patterned kitchen mats, cozy printed throw blankets, and textured pouf ottomans are up to 45 percent off, so I’m planning to grab these 9 items to add pops of color to every room in my home while they’re still on sale.

Kathy Ireland Home Broken Striped Square Throw Pillow

Target

One of the easiest and most budget-friendly ways to add a small splash of color to a living space is with a throw pillow. Since my two couches are both different shades of gray, I’m grabbing these 18-inch square Kathy Ireland Home pillows in yellow to brighten the whole room. They’re made of soft 100 percent cotton, have a fun yet understated geometric pattern embroidered on each, and have a removable zippered cover for easy washing if they get messy or stained.

Mina Victory Stonewash Indoor Drum Pouf With Handle

Target

If you want to multitask by incorporating color and additional seating options, this pouf—available in seven shades like sage, barbiecore hot pink, and turquoise—accomplishes both. I plan to place it on the side of my bed or near my couch to sit on or serve as a footrest, and it comes with an easy carry handle to bring from room to room. The handmade cover features a cotton jagged design, and the 20-inch pouf is filled with lightweight but durable polystyrene beads.

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Dia Rattan Mirror

Target

To add interest to my entryway so my guests are greeted with color, I’m snatching up this rattan mirror from Target collab Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow. The 30-inch circular mirror with a sunburst design comes with a triangle ring back so it can be easily mounted, and it weighs just 3.5 pounds. Shoppers raved about the mirror, too, with one person who placed it in their living space saying it “brings the whole room together” and adds “brilliant pops of color.” They also shared that they “get so many compliments” on it. The mirror’s green cord ties are made from cotton and contrast with its brown rattan woven frame.

Threshold Large Artificial Fiddle Leaf in Pot

Target

I’ve never had much of a green thumb, so I’m snagging this large faux-fiddle leaf fig tree to place on top of a console table in my dual living and dining space. It arrives in a simple and modern white pot and adds a look of real greenery without any of the work, save for a bit of dusting from time to time. The plant measures 32 inches tall to add plenty of color, and one reviewer who bought two said it “looks so real.” They noted that it’s “beautiful” and “worth every penny,” also sharing that they bought decorative pots for “more added beauty.”

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Ceramic Figural Vase

Target

Another Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow piece is this part sculpture, part ceramic vase that I’m placing on my white floating shelves. Faux-flowers like these Threshold berries and leaf stem arrangement, on sale for just $4 each, are a good option to place inside. The vase has a watertight design so you can also use it with real flowers, or it can be displayed solo. One customer called it “eye-catching,” and shared that it’s “made of good quality” and comes with four felt pads to protect the surface you place it on. Another shopper also praised its “very bright blue” and “absolutely gorgeous” color, noting that it “complements the modern style” of their home.

Threshold Berries and Leaf Stem Arrangement

Target

Before the color battle in my home continues to rage on, I’m snapping up these and even more on-sale pieces from Target below to spice up my kitchen, bedroom, and living spaces.

Mina Victory Ribbed Dotted Throw Blanket

Target

World Rug Gallery Modern Abstract Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat

Target

Mina Victory Woven Patches Throw Pillow