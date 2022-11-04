This Heat Styling Spray Is My Secret to Sleek, Long-Lasting Blowouts

For the longest time, I avoided blow-drying my hair at home because, regardless of my technique, I always ended up with frizzy, overworked tresses that only lasted through the day. I’d always wake up with a matted-down mess the next morning. During one of my many trips to Sephora, I explained to a staff member my styling qualms, and they recommended the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray straightaway.

The employee explained that the lightweight anti-frizz treatment would give me the silky blowout I had been seeking—and that the results would last me three to four washes. I was hopeful, so I purchased a bottle and followed the directions to start my journey. As usual, I shampooed and conditioned my hair and towel-dried it until it felt damp. Then I split my fine hair into chunks with my fingers and generously sprayed the product all over. The brand recommends using “tension” as you blow-dry to activate the polymer technology, which blocks humidity and leaves an enviable sheen. So, it paired well with my Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush.

To buy: From $23 (was $28) with code SAVINGS; sephora.com.

The results were striking; after just one use, my frizz was completely eliminated, and my strands had such a healthy, glass-like finish, despite being in desperate need of a trim at the time. I ran my hands through my hair a lot, and it kept its softness and shine without any of the oil build-up that I expected. It passed the ultimate test: I gave second-day hair a shot and was left thoroughly amazed by the fact that my style held up through all my tossing and turning and still looked fresh the following day—no dry shampoo necessary.

RELATED: This Shampoo and Conditioner Duo Gave Me Back My Natural Beachy Waves

Since I started using Color Wow’s Dream Coat spray, I’ve gotten more compliments on my hair than ever—even my fiance asked me what I had been doing differently. It’s become a staple in my hairstyling routine. And it was well worth the full price I paid, but right now, Sephora Rouge, VIB, and Insider members can score the styling spray for up to 20% off by using the code SAVINGS during the Holiday Savings Event.

If you’re hoping to achieve a glossy, salon-quality blowout from the comfort of your own home, try the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray while it’s on sale.

More Must-Shop Deals