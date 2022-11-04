This Heat Styling Spray Is My Secret to Sleek, Long-Lasting Blowouts

And you can save up to 20% during Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Published on November 4, 2022 06:00AM EDT

COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
Photo:

Sephora

For the longest time, I avoided blow-drying my hair at home because, regardless of my technique, I always ended up with frizzy, overworked tresses that only lasted through the day. I’d always wake up with a matted-down mess the next morning. During one of my many trips to Sephora, I explained to a staff member my styling qualms, and they recommended the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray straightaway.

The employee explained that the lightweight anti-frizz treatment would give me the silky blowout I had been seeking—and that the results would last me three to four washes. I was hopeful, so I purchased a bottle and followed the directions to start my journey. As usual, I shampooed and conditioned my hair and towel-dried it until it felt damp. Then I split my fine hair into chunks with my fingers and generously sprayed the product all over. The brand recommends using “tension” as you blow-dry to activate the polymer technology, which blocks humidity and leaves an enviable sheen. So, it paired well with my Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush.

COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment

To buy: From $23 (was $28) with code SAVINGS; sephora.com.

The results were striking; after just one use, my frizz was completely eliminated, and my strands had such a healthy, glass-like finish, despite being in desperate need of a trim at the time. I ran my hands through my hair a lot, and it kept its softness and shine without any of the oil build-up that I expected. It passed the ultimate test: I gave second-day hair a shot and was left thoroughly amazed by the fact that my style held up through all my tossing and turning and still looked fresh the following day—no dry shampoo necessary.

Since I started using Color Wow’s Dream Coat spray, I’ve gotten more compliments on my hair than ever—even my fiance asked me what I had been doing differently. It’s become a staple in my hairstyling routine. And it was well worth the full price I paid, but right now, Sephora Rouge, VIB, and Insider members can score the styling spray for up to 20% off by using the code SAVINGS during the Holiday Savings Event.

If you’re hoping to achieve a glossy, salon-quality blowout from the comfort of your own home, try the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray while it’s on sale.

