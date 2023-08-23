The ‘Soft and Luxurious’ Amazon Bath Mat Shoppers Say ‘Elevates the Day-to-Day Experience’ Is Now Only $15

When stepping out of the tub, it’s preferred to have a soft and dry landing pad instead of a cold and slippery floor. Not only can a bath mat elevate your post-shower experience, but it also can enhance your bathroom decor. This non-slip bath rug from Amazon checks both of those boxes, and it is on sale for just $15.

The Color and Geometry Bath Mat has earned more than 12,800 five-star ratings, making it a popular choice among Amazon shoppers. Several customers say the rug is “soft and luxurious,” and others note how it feels like “walking on a cloud.” An added bonus? It’s up to 42 percent off right now.

Amazon

Made with a low pile fabric, the thick material feels soft against your skin while quickly absorbing water from the tub. And you don’t have to worry about any possible slippage, because the bath mat comes with a built-in rubber backing that keeps it securely in place. One shopper who loves its non-slip design and plush feel wrote,“I thought I was stepping on fluffy teddy bears in my bare feet.”

Not only is the bath mat useful, but it also instantly elevates your bathroom decor. One shopper noted how it “is one of those simple home upgrades that really elevates the day-to-day experience.” Just place it in front of your shower, sink, or toilet to quickly spruce up your space. And if it gets dirty, you can easily wash it and refresh the room by adding it to your laundry. The brand notes that you can machine wash it on cold, but just be sure to lay it flat to dry, as the heat from the dryer can ruin the rubber backing.

Whether your bathroom is simple and neutral or bright and bold, there are 10 color options—meaning you can make sure it perfectly fits your room’s design. Plus, there are five sizes available for you to choose from depending on how large or small your bathroom space is. Many shoppers even bought matching rugs to further enhance the aesthetic.

One shopper who bought multiple wrote that the bath mats are “the best rugs [they’ve] ever bought,” and later added that it feels thick and “warm under your feet.” Another shopper wrote that the “rugs add color and style” and are “easy on the feet.”

Elevate your bathroom with the Color and Geometry Bath Mat while it’s on sale at Amazon for just $15, or continue scrolling for even more discounted bath mats.

Amazon Basics Banded Bath Mat

Amazon

Buganda Memory Foam Bath Mat

Amazon

Grandaily Chenille Bath Mat

Amazon

Olanly Luxury Bath Mat

Amazon

Sorono Kate Memory Foam Bath Rug