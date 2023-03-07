This Best-Selling Beach Chair With 4,100 Five-Star Ratings Is Quietly on Sale for Under $30 at Amazon

It’s lightweight, it’s low to the ground, and it comes with a bag for easy transport.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Published on March 7, 2023

Coleman Camping Chair | Lightweight Utopia Breeze Beach Chair | Outdoor Chair with Low Profile Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Beach season is nearly here, inching even closer on the horizon if you’re planning a spring break trip. Before you hit the sand, there are a few essentials you should stock up on: And you don’t want to miss this shopper-favorite Coleman beach chair while it’s quietly on sale for under $30 at Amazon.

The Coleman Lightweight Utopia Breeze Beach Chair lives up to its name because it weighs just 5.3 pounds. It measures 29.5 by 10.7 by 3.5 inches when it’s folded, and it’s designed to keep you comfortably low to the ground when it’s open. Most importantly, it’s climbed onto Amazon’s best-seller list in the Camping Chairs category thanks to its nearly 4,200 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews.  

Coleman Camping Chair | Lightweight Utopia Breeze Beach Chair | Outdoor Chair with Low Profile

Amazon

To buy: $27 (was $43); amazon.com.

“These chairs are easy to open and close, and [are] not too heavy to carry to the beach. We've already used them several times and love them,” said a five-star reviewer. Another shopper who has four chairs added that they’re “light, compact, great for hauling to the beach, and very comfortable and sturdy.”

Created to offer “hours of comfort,” according to Coleman, the chair has a backrest and a supportive seat that can withstand up to 250 pounds. Plus, you will also find a pocket on the seatback and a cup holder on one of the chair’s arms, so you can easily tote your current read and your favorite drink along with you. When you’re ready to leave the sand, simply fold up your chair and place it inside of its included bag for ease.  

“I took a chance on these chairs even though they're considerably less expensive than many comparable ones, and they worked out great. They fold up small and are easy to carry, and once in the sand they're quick to open up and are comfortable to lounge in for hours,” wrote a shopper

Before you’re on your way to the beach or the lake, pick up a comfy and lightweight Coleman beach chair while you can scoop one up for just $27. 

