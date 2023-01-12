What Is the 'Cold Girl' Makeup Trend—and How to Get the Look

Thanks to TikTok, you’ve heard of beauty movements like passport makeup and skin cycling. Now say hello to "cold girl makeup"—aka "I'm cold" makeup—and the latest beauty look to take over our social media feeds. Dreamt up by digital creator Zoe Kim Kenealy, the viral TikTok trend is about making your skin appear as if you've been exposed to windchill in the prettiest way possible. As you might guess, actual cold temperatures aren't involved; you only need a few makeup bag staples to achieve the après-ski illusion.

"The cold girl makeup trend gives you that just-came-in-from-the-cold rosy cheeks vibe," says celebrity makeup artist Kasey Spickard. While numerous TikTok creators have debuted their unique version of the wintery makeup trend, they all share one commonality: overdone blush. Others have taken it one step further with frosty eyeshadow, highlighter, and gradient lipstick reminiscent of subtly chapped lips.

Ahead, Spickard outlines exactly the right way to nail the cold girl makeup trend without actually having to expose yourself to sub-zero temperatures.

Base

The first step to achieving the cold girl makeup look is to perfect your base. Natural is key, so start with tinted moisturizer or light foundation, says Spickard. After that, use concealer to spot-treat blemishes and optionally, “add a touch of brightening concealer (i.e. a couple shades lighter) under your eyes to make them pop."

Brows

Brows won’t make or break the cold girl makeup look, but Spickard's preference is a natural yet refined soap brow. "Use a spoolie and soap brow product to brush your brows up and out," she says. One of our favorites for achieving soap brows is e.l.f. Brow Lift Gel ($6; amazon.com).

Blush

Overdone blush is one of the most vital steps to achieving the cold girl makeup look. Spickard recommends using a cream formula, like cult-favorite Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Blush ($23; sephora.com) in a pink or berry tone. “Sweep it onto the apples of your cheeks, under your eyes, and the bridge of your nose."

Highlight

Next, subtly accentuate your features as you see fit using a cool-toned silver or white reflective highlight, à la Makeup by Mario Master Crystal Reflector (26; sephora.com), reminiscent of frost. "Give your face a light dusting on the tops of the cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose." You can choose to apply shimmer all over the lids, or alternatively just accentuate the inner corners of the eyes for a subtler look.

Lips

Complete the look with a popsicle lip (aka gradient lip) for the appearance of a windburned pucker. Apply your lipstick color to the center of your lips and blend outward so that the strongest concentration of color is in the center. Finding your perfect hue may take some trial and error (think your lip color but darker when selecting a shade). You can finish with clear lip gloss, or stick to a matte pout if you want to fully commit to the cold look.

