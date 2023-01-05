I Shop Amazon for a Living, and This $9 Find Is the Secret to Deep Cleaning Your Coffee Maker Without Scrubbing

After four years of nearly daily use, my beloved coffee maker was in need of a deep cleaning. While I had wiped down and washed a few of its parts over the years, it was time to give it a thorough refresh. And instead of scrubbing every nook and cranny of my machine, I used this $9 Amazon find to do the hard work for me.

Impresa’s descaling solution with 46,000 five-star ratings is Amazon’s best-selling coffee machine cleaner overall, beating hundreds of alternatives. The descaler removes buildup lurking in machines, and it can be used to clean almost all types of coffee makers. And here’s the best part: It required almost no work on my end.

Amazon

To buy: $9; amazon.com.

While many machines can be cleaned with vinegar, the instructions for my appliance specifically instructed avoiding the liquid, claiming it could ruin the machine (vinegar can sometimes lead to erosion and other damage). Instead of risking it and possibly destroying my pricey coffee maker, I opted to do some research into cleaning solutions and went for this affordable one in hopes that it would live up to the hype.

The unscented cleaner is designed to remove limescale, hard water, and other icky residue that may be hiding in various (sometimes inaccessible) parts of your machine. Each bottle comes with enough for two cleanings, and it’s compatible with single-use pod or capsule machines (like Keurig and Nespresso), manual and filter coffee makers (like drip machines), espresso machines, and more.

While the instructions may be a little different for each gadget, the descaling solution should be emptied into the water tank. From there, you can follow your machine’s instructions. Once the cycle is complete, your maker should produce better tasting coffee and hot water.

The entire process took about an hour with my machine, and I was able to set it and forget it. After about 60 minutes, my Nespresso smelled cleaner and the coffee it produced tasted better. And I’m not the only one who found it helpful. More than 46,000 Amazon shoppers with all kinds of machines have given it a five-star rating, calling it “the best coffee cleaner” they’ve ever used, “very impressive,” and a “great value.”

Amazon

To buy: $9; amazon.com.

Several users raved about its deep cleaning power, with one writing that they saw “chunks of calcium buildup flake off.” Another mentioned that their various gadgets are the “cleanest they’ve ever been.” And more users raved about the solution’s versatility, praising its ability to make tea kettles look brand new.

And beyond the typical cleaning, several owners said it was helpful for clearing up and preventing blockages in their machine. Another mentioned that this unscented solution was ideal for cleaning the office coffee maker since it doesn’t produce a distracting, overpowering smell like vinegar does. And perhaps most importantly, many folks raved about the incredible taste of their coffee after using it.

If you’re ready to see what the fuss is about, you can snag a bottle for $9 at Amazon, or you can stock up and grab a set of two for $13. Given its high praise and cleaning power, you may want to go for Amazon’s Subscribe and Save option, which will ensure that you always have some on hand and help you save money in the process.