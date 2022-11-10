Snag These Coffee Machines and Espresso Makers on Sale for Up to 50% Off Before Black Friday

A great coffee can make or break your morning, which means a great coffee machine can make or break your routine. Some enjoy café quality brews, customizing elements like temperature and pressure to make a flavorful, expressive cup. Others don’t want to think beyond a singular press of a button—and even then, there are plenty of options that automatically add in milk or froth your beverage in a barista-worthy creation.

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your existing coffeemaker, splurge on a new machine, or add in some accessories that will improve your caffeine experience. As a kitchen device that many use every day, and sometimes multiple times a day spanning years, a coffee maker also makes a considerate gift across personalities.

Brands like Nespresso, Keurig, and Breville offer tried-and-true value, while new contenders promise features like remote brewing, automatic refills by subscription, carafe compatibility, and more. We rounded up ten of our favorites on sale to shop before Black Friday—for your best morning cup yet.

The 10 Best Coffee Makers and Espresso Machines on Sale before Black Friday:

Amazon

To buy: Nespresso Vertuo Next, $127 (was $170); amazon.com.

Nespresso is a longtime favorite of hotel rooms and rentals everywhere for its user-friendly interface and luxurious feel. Every morning, this machine is my favorite hello and hardest goodbye. I appreciate the rich quality of the coffee, the convenience of the one-touch machine, and the seamless ability to re-order my favorite flavors as well as seasonal varieties throughout the year. I can use the machine to make either espresso or coffee, pending the amount of sleep I got the night before.

Target

To buy: Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $50 (was $100); target.com.

Similarly, the Keurig is a pod-based machine system that’s an easy addition to any office, kitchen, or even dorm room. Its miniscule footprint is small space friendly while its wide variety of available coffees makes it a hit for many, and you can even buy a reusable filter so you can make your own K-Cups. At a whopping 50 percent off, this steal is a solid entry point to a good coffee—plus it makes a great gift.

Target

To buy: Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker, $160 (was $200); target.com.

If you’re considering making a move from drip coffee to espresso, consider the middle ground of the Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single-Serve Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker, which makes both regular and specialty drinks. It can take a concentrated pull of coffee from your favorite K-cup and turn it into the basis for an espresso beverage—whether that be a single shot or milk-based drink. An auto-off feature, large water reservoir, and travel mug-friendly design add additional value points. The more drinks you can make at home, the less you’ll spend on coffee on the go. It’s now 20 percent off.

Target

To buy: J&V Textiles Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker Moka Pot, $29 (was $50); target.com.

A stovetop espresso maker can be a thoughtful option for decluttering your kitchen countertops—who needs another single-use appliance? Or it can help youembrace a slow living mentality if you savor the ritual of your coffee. A moka pot can also be helpful to have on hand if you’re not a coffee drinker yourself, but would like to provide the option while hosting guests, family, or friends. The sleek silver, geometric design looks stellar in any space, while the price tag is even friendlier at 42 percent off.

Sur la Table

To buy: Breville The Barista Touch, $900 (was $1,650); surlatable.com.

If you’re looking for a high-end splurge, the Barista Touch by Breville is a go-to semi automatic option for coffee shop-level coffee at home including pre-programmed varieties like espressos, Americanos, lattes, cappuccinos, and flat whites. This professional grade machine includes automatic milk frothing with a customizable milk temperature and texture plus pre-infusion technology. In layman’s terms, that means the device soaks the coffee grounds in water during the extraction process, which ensures the freshest, most flavorful coffee possible.

Wayfair

To buy: Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker with Borosilicate Glass Beaker, $30 (was $45); wayfair.com.

Named one of Real Simple’s best coffee makers during extensive lab testing, the Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker is a low-tech yet effective machine that only takes four minutes to brew your coffee. For eco-conscious consumers, this French press machine is a win. Unlike other models, it doesn’t require any paper or plastic add-ons, so can be a much more sustainable option for everyday use.

Amazon

To buy: Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $30 (was $38); amazon.com.

For iced coffee fans, cold brew is extremely easy to make with this brewer. You don’t need to prepare it fresh everyday; this concentrate lasts for a while. Measure out ground coffee into the removable filter, add cold filtered water, screw on the airtight lid, shake for 30 seconds, and then leave the container in the fridge for 12 to 24 hours to brew—or longer, if you find the ideal hour to coffee ratio is much more (or less) for the taste you like. . After that, you can remove the filter and discard the coffee grounds and voila! Sip for up to two weeks, and throw in the dishwasher afterwards. It’s now 20 percent off in this early Black Friday deal.

Amazon

To buy: Mr. Coffee 5-Cup Mini Brew Switch Coffee Maker, $20 (was $25); amazon.com.

Maybe you don’t need the bells and whistles, in which case, go for this bestseller in Coffee Machines at Amazon. This standard 5-cup drip coffee maker from Mr. Coffee makes up to five cups—perhaps ideal for a household of roommates heading to the office, or a refill for you and a partner—and has a convenient auto-pause feature for when you need to top off your mug before it’s finished brewing. Operate with a single button, so you don’t need to remember a complicated system before you’ve even had your coffee.

Ninja

To buy: The Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System, $180 (was $230); amazon.com.

The Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System is a crowd pleaser for its range and ability to brew either a single cup of joe or a giant carafe to satisfy the household. This multifunctional machine can accommodate 13 brewing sizes (from a small cup to large, 6 to 12 ounces, and beyond), and you can use either ground coffee or most brands of single-serve capsules. Make hot or iced, latte or drip, and top it off with the built-in milk frother for a richer sip. The removable, multi-position water reservoir also heats water separately, so you can use it to make tea, cocoa, or oatmeal. Multi-purpose, and 20 percent off for Black Friday.

Amazon



To buy: Black+Decker 12-Cup Mill and Brew Coffeemaker, $68 (was $100); amazon.com.

My family likes to schedule our coffee machine to be ready as soon as we’re awake—no prep time needed—and we’ve trusted our Black+Decker coffee maker for years. This high-quality drip coffee machine has an adjustable alarm, which can begin your brew at a designated time. Really, there’s no better way to wake up. A built-in grinder allows you to choose either whole or pre-ground beans, a permanent filter eradicates the need for disposable paper versions, and the glass carafe pot holds up to 12 cups. Shop the machine now for 32 percent off.

