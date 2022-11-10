Snag These Coffee Machines and Espresso Makers on Sale for Up to 50% Off Before Black Friday

From French presses to barista setups.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith Headshot
Grace Smith
Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, her work has been published in Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Well+Good, The Quality Edit, and more, as well as the book review blog she founded 11+ years ago.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 10, 2022 07:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
Photo:

Amazon

A great coffee can make or break your morning, which means a great coffee machine can make or break your routine. Some enjoy café quality brews, customizing elements like temperature and pressure to make a flavorful, expressive cup. Others don’t want to think beyond a singular press of a button—and even then, there are plenty of options that automatically add in milk or froth your beverage in a barista-worthy creation.

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your existing coffeemaker, splurge on a new machine, or add in some accessories that will improve your caffeine experience. As a kitchen device that many use every day, and sometimes multiple times a day spanning years, a coffee maker also makes a considerate gift across personalities.

Brands like Nespresso, Keurig, and Breville offer tried-and-true value, while new contenders promise features like remote brewing, automatic refills by subscription, carafe compatibility, and more. We rounded up ten of our favorites on sale to shop before Black Friday—for your best morning cup yet.

The 10 Best Coffee Makers and Espresso Machines on Sale before Black Friday:

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi

Amazon

To buy: Nespresso Vertuo Next, $127 (was $170); amazon.com.

Nespresso is a longtime favorite of hotel rooms and rentals everywhere for its user-friendly interface and luxurious feel. Every morning, this machine is my favorite hello and hardest goodbye. I appreciate the rich quality of the coffee, the convenience of the one-touch machine, and the seamless ability to re-order my favorite flavors as well as seasonal varieties throughout the year. I can use the machine to make either espresso or coffee, pending the amount of sleep I got the night before.  

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Target

To buy: Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $50 (was $100); target.com.

Similarly, the Keurig is a pod-based machine system that’s an easy addition to any office, kitchen, or even dorm room. Its miniscule footprint is small space friendly while its wide variety of available coffees makes it a hit for many, and you can even buy a reusable filter so you can make your own K-Cups. At a whopping 50 percent off, this steal is a solid entry point to a good coffee—plus it makes a great gift. 

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single-Serve K-Cup

Target

To buy: Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker, $160 (was $200); target.com.

If you’re considering making a move from drip coffee to espresso, consider the middle ground of the Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single-Serve Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker, which makes both regular and specialty drinks. It can take a concentrated pull of coffee from your favorite K-cup and turn it into the basis for an espresso beverage—whether that be a single shot or milk-based drink. An auto-off feature, large water reservoir, and travel mug-friendly design add additional value points. The more drinks you can make at home, the less you’ll spend on coffee on the go. It’s now 20 percent off.

J&V TEXTILES Stovetop Espresso

Target

To buy: J&V Textiles Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker Moka Pot, $29 (was $50); target.com.

A stovetop espresso maker can be a thoughtful option for decluttering your kitchen countertops—who needs another single-use appliance? Or it can help youembrace a slow living mentality if you savor the ritual of your coffee. A moka pot can also be helpful to have on hand if you’re not a coffee drinker yourself, but would like to provide the option while hosting guests, family, or friends. The sleek silver, geometric design looks stellar in any space, while the price tag is even friendlier at 42 percent off.

Barista Touch By Breville

Sur la Table

To buy: Breville The Barista Touch, $900 (was $1,650); surlatable.com.

If you’re looking for a high-end splurge, the Barista Touch by Breville is a go-to semi automatic option for coffee shop-level coffee at home including pre-programmed varieties like espressos, Americanos, lattes, cappuccinos, and flat whites. This professional grade machine includes automatic milk frothing with a customizable milk temperature and texture plus pre-infusion technology. In layman’s terms, that means the device soaks the coffee grounds in water during the extraction process, which ensures the freshest, most flavorful coffee possible.

bodum-chambord-french-press-coffee-maker-FT-BLOG0520

Wayfair

To buy: Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker with Borosilicate Glass Beaker, $30 (was $45); wayfair.com.

Named one of Real Simple’s best coffee makers during extensive lab testing, the Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker is a low-tech yet effective machine that only takes four minutes to brew your coffee. For eco-conscious consumers, this French press machine is a win. Unlike other models, it doesn’t require any paper or plastic add-ons, so can be a much more sustainable option for everyday use. 

Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Amazon

To buy: Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $30 (was $38); amazon.com.

For iced coffee fans, cold brew is extremely easy to make with this brewer. You don’t need to prepare it fresh everyday; this concentrate lasts for a while. Measure out ground coffee into the removable filter, add cold filtered water, screw on the airtight lid, shake for 30 seconds, and then leave the container in the fridge for 12 to 24 hours to brew—or longer, if you find the ideal hour to coffee ratio is much more (or less) for the taste you like. . After that, you can remove the filter and discard the coffee grounds and voila! Sip for up to two weeks, and throw in the dishwasher afterwards. It’s now 20 percent off in this early Black Friday deal.

Mr. Coffee 5-Cup Mini Brew Switch Coffee Maker

Amazon

To buy: Mr. Coffee 5-Cup Mini Brew Switch Coffee Maker, $20 (was $25); amazon.com.

Maybe you don’t need the bells and whistles, in which case, go for this bestseller in Coffee Machines at Amazon. This standard 5-cup drip coffee maker from Mr. Coffee makes up to five cups—perhaps ideal for a household of roommates heading to the office, or a refill for you and a partner—and has a convenient auto-pause feature for when you need to top off your mug before it’s finished brewing. Operate with a single button, so you don’t need to remember a complicated system before you’ve even had your coffee. 

Ninja CFP301 DualBrew Pro System 12-Cup Coffee Maker

Ninja

To buy: The Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System, $180 (was $230); amazon.com.

The Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System is a crowd pleaser for its range and  ability to brew either a single cup of joe or a giant carafe to satisfy the household. This multifunctional machine can accommodate 13 brewing sizes (from a small cup to large, 6 to 12 ounces, and beyond), and you can use either ground coffee or most brands of single-serve capsules. Make hot or iced, latte or drip, and top it off with the built-in milk frother for a richer sip. The removable, multi-position water reservoir also heats water separately, so you can use it to make tea, cocoa, or oatmeal. Multi-purpose, and 20 percent off for Black Friday.

BLACK+DECKER 12-Cup Mill and Brew Coffeemaker
Amazon


To buy: Black+Decker 12-Cup Mill and Brew Coffeemaker, $68 (was $100); amazon.com.

My family likes to schedule our coffee machine to be ready as soon as we’re awake—no prep time needed—and we’ve trusted our Black+Decker coffee maker for years. This high-quality drip coffee machine has an adjustable alarm, which can begin your brew at a designated time. Really, there’s no better way to wake up. A built-in grinder allows you to choose either whole or pre-ground beans, a permanent filter eradicates the need for disposable paper versions, and the glass carafe pot holds up to 12 cups. Shop the machine now for 32 percent off.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Single Serve Coffee Makers
The 7 Best Single-Serve Coffee Makers for a Fresh Cup Every Time
OXO Brew 9 Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker
The 11 Best Coffee Makers for Every Household's Needs
best espresso makers
The 7 Best Espresso Machines for Coffeehouse-Quality Drinks at Home
Best Coffee Makers With Grinders
The 6 Best Coffee Makers With Grinders, According to Our Tests
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer
Surprise! You Have a Few Hours Left to Shop The Best-Selling Keurig K-Mini at Its Black Friday Price
HomeShopping Editor Buying Ahead of BF Tout
From Grout Cleaners to Fluffy Comforters, Here’s What Our Home Shopping Editor Is Buying Ahead of Black Friday
Espro French Press P7 Coffee Maker tout
The 7 Best French Presses for Quick and Easy Coffee at Home
Best Milk Frothers
The 7 Best Milk Frothers of 2022, According to Our Tests
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Tout
The 75 Absolute Best Deals From Amazon’s First Ever Prime Early Access Sale
Target Deals Days Upgrade Your Home Tout
Target’s Massive Sale Will Save You Tons on Home Upgrades, From Furniture to Must-Have Cleaners
5 Best Food Processors of 2022, According to Our Tests-Social
The 5 Best Food Processors of 2022, According to Our Tests
Best Vacuums
The 12 Best Vacuums of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Keurig K-Cafe Review: Coffee maker with built-in frother
This Coffee Maker Helped Me Finally Quit My Pricey Latte Habit
Amazon Kate Spade Tote
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying From Its Prime Early Access Sale
Early Prime Event Deals Roundup Tout
40 Impressive Deals You Can Get Now Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Best Labor Day Amazon Deals Roundup
The 35 Best (and Only) Amazon Labor Day Sales You Need to Know About This Year