Style Hair This Multitasking Elixir Is My Trick to Sleek, Holiday-Ready Hair—and You Can Grab It for $24 Save 20 percent during Coco & Eve's Cyber Week sale. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 1, 2022 08:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Coco & Eve During the pandemic, I spent a lot of time experimenting with dyes, and I’ve slowly been nursing my hair back to health ever since. I’ve found many great products that helped restore my natural waves, but I haven’t had as much luck in the hair stylers department. Most oils and leave-in creams weighed down my locks or didn’t do much for my breakage—that is, until the Coco & Eve Miracle Hair Elixir came across my desk. I can't believe I took so long to discover the restorative power of the Miracle Hair Elixir, which sold out just a month after it launched and racked up a waitlist of thousands last year. The magical serum typically costs $30, but thanks to Coco & Eve's extended Cyber Week Sale, you can snap it up for $24. The brand sent me a sample to try a month ago, and I've gradually worked it into my haircare routine. The customer-loved multipurpose oil cocooned my strands in moisture and softened my brittle hair after just one application. Coco & Eve To buy: $24 (was $30); cocoandeve.com. The formula is loaded to the brim with 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free ingredients like vitamins C, E, and K to add shine and softness, coconut and fig that’s filled with fatty acids that repair and strengthen tresses, hydrating hyaluronic acid, Emogreen L15 to prevent heat damage up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit, and gloss-enhancing antioxidants from mangosteen and papaya. In addition to being a leave-in treatment, it is a pre-styler heat protectant and a hair finisher. Dermaflash's At-Home Dermaplaning Kit Gave Me an Unbeatable Glow in Minutes The elixir was the only hair-taming product I packed while traveling for Thanksgiving, and it worked like a charm. It’s a slick yet rich serum that melts into a workable oil. After every shower, I use it on my damp hair to reduce the amount of time I spend dealing with my unruly frizz. It helps my wavy tresses air-dry beautifully, but I also use a dollop on my dry strands if I’m going to use a hot tool or need help tamping down pesky flyaways. It’s quickly become the moisture-locking secret to my holiday hair woes. Boost your hair’s holiday shine and health with Coco & Eve’s Miracle Hair Elixir. Get it for $24 during the Cyber Week sale and save 20 percent. More Must-Shop Deals I’ve Had Oily Hair All My Life, and This $15 Exfoliating Shampoo Is the Only Thing That’s Helped The Spanx Faux Suede Leggings Are So Soft and Comfortable, I Fell Asleep in Them After Thanksgiving Dinner This Theragun Massage Gun Actually Helps My Tight Muscles, and It's Still $101 Off Post-Cyber Monday Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit