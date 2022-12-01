This Multitasking Elixir Is My Trick to Sleek, Holiday-Ready Hair—and You Can Grab It for $24

During the pandemic, I spent a lot of time experimenting with dyes, and I’ve slowly been nursing my hair back to health ever since. I’ve found many great products that helped restore my natural waves, but I haven’t had as much luck in the hair stylers department. Most oils and leave-in creams weighed down my locks or didn’t do much for my breakage—that is, until the Coco & Eve Miracle Hair Elixir came across my desk.

I can't believe I took so long to discover the restorative power of the Miracle Hair Elixir, which sold out just a month after it launched and racked up a waitlist of thousands last year. The magical serum typically costs $30, but thanks to Coco & Eve's extended Cyber Week Sale, you can snap it up for $24. The brand sent me a sample to try a month ago, and I've gradually worked it into my haircare routine. The customer-loved multipurpose oil cocooned my strands in moisture and softened my brittle hair after just one application.

Coco & Eve

To buy: $24 (was $30); cocoandeve.com.

The formula is loaded to the brim with 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free ingredients like vitamins C, E, and K to add shine and softness, coconut and fig that’s filled with fatty acids that repair and strengthen tresses, hydrating hyaluronic acid, Emogreen L15 to prevent heat damage up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit, and gloss-enhancing antioxidants from mangosteen and papaya. In addition to being a leave-in treatment, it is a pre-styler heat protectant and a hair finisher.

The elixir was the only hair-taming product I packed while traveling for Thanksgiving, and it worked like a charm. It’s a slick yet rich serum that melts into a workable oil. After every shower, I use it on my damp hair to reduce the amount of time I spend dealing with my unruly frizz. It helps my wavy tresses air-dry beautifully, but I also use a dollop on my dry strands if I’m going to use a hot tool or need help tamping down pesky flyaways. It’s quickly become the moisture-locking secret to my holiday hair woes.

Boost your hair’s holiday shine and health with Coco & Eve’s Miracle Hair Elixir. Get it for $24 during the Cyber Week sale and save 20 percent.